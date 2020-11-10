Type 6 module debuts Ryzen Embedded V2000

Adlink’s Linux-ready “cExpress-AR” Compact Type 6 module features AMD’s up to octa-core Ryzen Embedded V2000 with up to 64GB DDR4-3200, 2.5GbE, 6x PCIe Gen3, 8x PCIe Gen2, and up to 4x 4K displays.



Although Adlink was not on AMD’s list of hardware launch partners mentioned in this morning’s Ryzen Embedded V2000 announcement, the company unveiled what appears to be one of the first products that have adopted the x86 SoC, which offers 7nm fabricated Zen 2 cores.

The 95 x 95mm cExpress-AR COM Express Compact Type 6 module is the first Type 6 module to support an octa-core embedded SoC, says Adlink. The module supports Yocto-based Linux and Win 10 or Win 10 IoT Enterprise, all in 64-bit versions.







cExpress-AR and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Applications include ultrasound image processing, 4K high speed video encoding and streaming, embedded gaming and infotainment, and AI inferencing at the edge. Adlink has launched only one other Ryzen Embedded based product: the V1000-based AmITX-RZ-G Mini-ITX board.

AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000 doubles the multi-threaded performance-per-watt compared to the V1000 and offers up to 30 percent better single-thread CPU performance, claims AMD. Graphics performance is claimed to be 40 percent higher.

There are two hexa-core and four octa-core models led by a V2748 with 2.9GHz base and 4.25GHz boost rates and a 35-54W TDP. Two of the models offer 10-25W TDPs. The Radeon graphics cores provide 6x or 8x CPU cores and up to 1.6GHz rates. Other graphics features supported on the Adlink module include HEVC 10-bit hardware encode and decode, DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.6 and ES 3.X, and OpenCL 2.1.







Ryzen Embedded V2000 major specs (left) and more detailed comparison

(click images to enlarge)



The cExpress-AR can load up to 64GB DDR4-3200 and offers dual SATA III interfaces for storage. There are 6x PCIe x1 Gen3 lanes and a PCIe x8 Gen2 interface.

The module provides a 2.5GbE controller and supports 4x USB 3.2 ports, which can either be the 5Gbps Gen1 or 10Gbps Gen2 variety, depending on the carrier board. Other features include 4x USB 2.0, 2x UART, 8-bit GPIO, LPC, SMBus, I2C, debug headers, TPM 2.0, a SEMA Board Controller, and Super I/O support.







cExpress-AR rear view



The cExpress-AR supports up to 4x independent 4K displays via 3x DDI interfaces configurable as DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, or DVI. You can get the fourth 4K display if you go for the optional eDP instead of the single/dual channel LVDS interface. You can also optionally swap the DP for an HD-ready VGA interface.

The module has a 12V/5V ATX or 12V AT input with an 8.5-20V range plus ACPI 5.0 compliant power management and smart battery support. There is a 0 to 60°C operating range with 5-90% non-condensing RH tolerance and shock and vibration resistance per IEC 60068-2-64, IEC-60068-2-27, and MIL-STD-202F. Accessories include heat spreaders and active and passive heatsinks.

HD audio is supported on the Express-BASE6 carrier board that forms the core of the optional COM Express Type 6 Starter Kit Plus. The board has a Realtek ALC886 codec and a variety of PCIe slots in addition to standard ports like GbE and USB 3.0. More details on the Express-BASE6 carrier may be found in our report on Adlink’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake based Express CF/CFE Type 6 module.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” cExpress-AR. More information may be found in Adlink’s announcement and product page.

