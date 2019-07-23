Type 6 module adds support for 10 new Intel 9th Gen CPUs

Congatec’s Linux-friendly “Conga-TS370” COM Express Type 6 module now supports 10 new 9th Gen Coffee Lake-H Refresh chips including a 4.1GHz hexa-core, dual-threaded i7-9850HL with a 25W TDP. There’s also a new Conga-TEVAL/COMe 3.0 carrier.



Last month, Kontron announced that its Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake based COMe-bCL6 COM Express Basic Type 6 module had been updated to support Intel’s 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh chips. Now, rival German embedded vendor Congatec has stepped up with its own 9th Gen refresh of its 8th Gen Conga-TS370 Basic Type 6 module. You can now order the Conga-TS370 with 14 Intel Core, Xeon, Pentium, and Celeron models, including 10 new 9th Gen chips.







Conga-TS370 (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Congatec does not use the term 9th Gen for the 14nm Coffee Lake Refresh chips, which do not offer major improvements over the 8th Gen Coffee Lake chips. Indeed the 9th Gen nomenclature appears to be mostly a convenient stepping stone that enables Intel to neatly apply the 10th Gen label to its 10nm fabricated Ice Lake CPUs.

Still, there are some interesting new options among the 26 new 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh processors, including the first six mobile H-series 9th Gen chips with 45W TDPs. Three of these are supported by the Conga-TS370, which also supports some new dual-core Pentium Gold and Celeron models.







Updated CPU list for the Conga-TS370

(click image to enlarge)



The module also supports four new 9th Gen Xeon-E chips. The fastest of these is the 6-core, 12-thread, 2.8GHz Xeon E-2276ME. This 45W TDP chip “provides the highest embedded computing performance with integrated high-performance processor graphics currently available worldwide,” says Congatec.

You can additionally choose from two hexa-core, 12-thread options with relatively low 25W TDPs: the up to 2.4GHz Xeon E-2276ML and up to 4.1GHz Core i7-9850HL. The processors “enable developers to create completely passively cooled embedded edge computing systems that can run up to 12 standalone virtual machines in parallel thanks to hyperthreading,” says Congatec. “This allows operation even in fully sealed systems, under the harshest environmental conditions and with the highest IP protection.”

The Conga-TS370 module itself remains mostly the same except that you can now load up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 instead of the originally announced 32GB. The 125 x 95mm Basic Type 6 module supports Linux and Windows and offers up to 10-year availability.

One of the highlights is support for up to 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, which operate at up to 10Gbps. The module also includes 8x USB 2.0 interfaces. There are 4x SATA III interfaces, as well as an Intel i219-LM GbE controller with AMT 12.0 support.

Expansion features include a PEG x16 Gen3 interface and 8x PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes.

The integrated Intel Gen9 graphics support up to three independent 4K displays via HDMI 1.4a, eDP 1.4, and DisplayPort 1.2. Dual-channel LVDS is also available as an alternative to eDP. Additional details are available in our earlier Conga-TS370 report and in the product page link at the end of the story.



Conga-TEVAL/COMe 3.0 carrier

Since the original April 2018 announcement, Congatec has posted details on two carrier boards available for the Conga-TS370. One is the Conga-IT6 Mini-ITX board announced early last year, and the other is a new member of its Conga-TEVAL carrier line called the Conga-TEVAL/COMe 3.0, also referred to as the Conga-TEVAL2.







Conga-TEVAL/COMe 3.0 and detail view

(click images to enlarge)





Conga-IT6

At 294 x 244mm — a bit smaller than ATX — the Conga-TEVAL/COMe 3.0 is much larger than the Conga-IT6. This is the same footprint as Congatec’s COM Express Type 7 compatible Conga-X7EVAL carrier. Features include 4x SATA with power and SATADOM support, as well as 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 and 3x DP++ ports.

The Conga-TEVAL/COMe 3.0 is further equipped with a GbE port, analog and SPDIF audio interfaces, 3x USB 2.0 ports, a CAN port and several serial connections. Onboard interfaces include eDP, LVDS, VGA, and more.

For expansion, you get 5x PCIe x1, a PCIe x4, and a PEG x16 interface. There are also M.2 B-key and mini-PCIe slots. The -40 to 85°C ready carrier has an ATX power supply with 12V banana sockets and an RTC with battery. Options include a flat-panel adapter board and a DVI converter adapter for LVDS.



Further information

The updated Conga-TS370 and Conga-TEVAL/COMe 3.0 carrier are available now at undisclosed prices. More information may be found in Congatec’s update announcement, as well as the Conga-TS370 and Conga-TEVAL/COMe 3.0 product pages.

