Type 2 customers can now update to Skylake and Kaby Lake



Adlink has released two Linux-ready COM Express Basic Type 2 modules for legacy customers: The Express-SL2 offers Intel 6th Gen and the Express-KL2 features 7th Gen processors.



Back in 2014, Adlink launched a pair of COM Express Type 2 drop-in replacement modules running on Intel 4th Gen. Core (Express-HL2) and Bay Trail Atom (cExpress-BT2). We had thought that might be the end of Type 2 replacement products. Yet, there are still many customers that are not ready to move to the identically sized (125 x 95mm) Basic Type 6. As a result, Adlink is back with the 6th Gen Skylake Express-SL2 and 7th Gen Kaby Lake Express-KL2 to keep legacy Type 2 customers up to date “for at least another 10 years,” says the company.







Express-SL2 (left) and Express KL2

(click images to enlarge)



“With the recent discontinuation of the hugely popular 3rd Gen Intel Core Processor (formerly “Ivy Bridge”), many customers are now frantically searching for a new Type 2 module to keep existing systems up and running,” stated Adlink product manager Alex Wang. “These customers are in need of a drop-in solution at both hardware and software levels (Intel-to-Intel) with equivalent or improved performance and a better thermal envelope to simplify their transition. The new Express-SL2/KL2 Type 2 module solves this problem.”

The Express-SL2 and almost identical Express KL2 support Intel Mobile Core, Xeon, and Celeron processors on their respective generational platforms and support all Type 2 related legacy I/Os including PCI-bus, PATA, and VGA. You will also find more modern interfaces such as PCIe, GbE, SATA III, and DDI for 4K-ready DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4. The 8x USB interfaces, however, are limited to USB 2.0.







Block diagrams for Express-SL2 (left) and Express KL2

(click images to enlarge)



The Express-SL2/KL2 is available in both commercial (0 to 60°C) and Extreme Rugged (-40 to 85°C) versions. The module also provides shock, vibration and humidity resistance.

Linux support includes Yocto Project, Ubuntu LTS, and CentOS. You can also order the system with old-school Windows 7, 8.1, and WES 7 in addition to Windows 10. Adlink offers support services including system bring-up, possible backporting of software, BIOS modifications, and other changes.



