Trio of embedded PC series certified for Baidu PaddlePaddle AI tools

Neousys’ has had three series of its embedded PCs certified for Baidu’s PaddlePaddle deep learning AI software – the Nuvis-7306RT series, the Nuvo-8000 series and the Nuvo GC series.

The certified embedded computers from Neousys include Nuvis-7306RT – a vision computer with vision-specific I/Os and real-time controller, Nuvo-8000 series – rugged expansion box PCs, and Nuvo GC series – edge AI GPU computers.

Nuvis-7306RT front (left) and rear

We covered Nuvo-8240GC and Nuvo-8108GC from Neousys’ Nuvo GC series a year ago, and in early 2019 we reported that Nuvo-8108GC system was selected by Baidu as a development kit for its open source, Linux-driven Apollo 3.5 autonomous driving platform. In this story, we’ll get into details on Nuvis-7306RT (shown above) and the Nuvo-8000 series.

For its part, Neousys has rolled out a variety of box-level systems so far in 2021, including its Elkhart n Lake-based POC-40 mini-PC, its Jetson AGX Xavier-based NRU-110V edge AI system, its IGT-22-DEV rugged IoT gateway, and its Ryzen V1000-based Nuvo-2700DS signage player. But the series in this announcement are apparently Neousys’ first units to support PaddlePaddle. Other products we’ve seen that are compatible with Baidu’s PaddlePaddle deep learning AI framework include MYIR’s FZ3 Card SBC, MYIR’s FZ5 Card SBC and FZ5 EdgeBoard AI Box, and EyeCloudAI’s CDK edge AI camera kit.

According Neousys, a certified system with Baidu’s PaddleX/PaddlePaddle “can accelerate AI technology developments for industry applications such as autonomous vehicles, smart factories, and smart city development (law enforcement monitoring and traffic management), etc.” The Baidu deep-learning platform, PaddlePaddle has been adopted by more than 1.9 million developers and 84,000 enterprises worldwide in creating trained models to develop a range of industrial applications.

Nuvis-7306RT Series

Marked as “coming soon” on its product page, the Nuvis-7306RT series machine vision computers (see photos further above) embed the Intel 9th/ 8th-Gen Core i7/i5 LGA1151 socket-type processor and features vision-specific I/O, real-time control and GPU computing. Nuvis-7306RT integrates 4 channels of constant-current lighting controllers, 4 channels of isolated 12V camera trigger output, 1 channel of encoder input for position information and 8 channels of digital I/O (DIO) to connect sensors/ actuators.

Neousys’ says its patented MCU-based architecture and DTIO/ NuMCU firmware enables the Nuvis-7306RT to overcome latencies between sensor input and trigger output. It offers microsecond-scale real-time I/O control that guarantees in-time or in-position image capture. Built-in camera interfaces include four IEEE 802.3at Gigabit PoE+ ports with screw-lock and eight USB 3.1 ports with screw-lock.

For deep learning vision applications, Nuvis-7306RT can accommodate an NVIDIA 120W TDP GPU to leverage object detection/ classification neural network models. There are two x16 PCIe slots for NVIDIA 120W GPU cards and/or image capture cards.

Nuvo-8000 Series

The new Nuvo-8000 series systems are marketed by Neousys as cost-effective box-PCs with up to 5 expansion slots designed to replace bulky rack-mount or wall-mount IPC systems. The computers support Intel 9th/ 8th-Gen Core i7/ i5/ i3, Pentium and Celeron LGA1151 processors. There are four models in the Nuvo-8000 series (Nuvo-8003, Nuvo-8023, Nuvo-8032, and Nuvo-8041) with various expansion configurations. You can choose from a compact 3-slot PCIe system to a 5-slot system with up to three PCIe slots or up to four PCI slots.

Nuvo-8000 with 5 expansion card slots (left) and and with 3 expansion card slots

(click image to enlarge)

The Nuvo-8000 box PCs feature front-accessible I/Os including 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 and 5x COM. For mass storage, the systems have two 2.5” SATA SSDs/HDDs and one mSATA socket to support various storage devices. The system can also support a 125W NVIDIA GPU to offer TFLOPS computing power for modern deep-learning applications. Dual DVI display outputs are provided and wall-, DIN-rail- and rack-mounting are supported. A 3-pin pluggable terminal block provides 8-35VDC DC input.

Dedicated heat dissipation design enables wide -25°C to 60°C temperature operation. The smallest unit (the Nuvo-8003) measures 154 x 235 x 174-mm and weighs 3kg, while the other three versions measure 185 x 235 x 174-mm and weigh 3.6kg.

Further information

More information can be found in Neousys’ announcement and in the product pages for the Nuvis-7306RT Series, Nuvo-8000 Series and the Edge AI GPU Computer page that includes the GC series. No pricing is mentioned in the announcement.