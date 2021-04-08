Toughened up Xavier NX edge AI system has four GSML cam links

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Eurotech’s rugged “BoltGPU 10-31” edge AI and transport computer runs Linux on a Jetson Xavier NX and supplies 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, DP, WiFi 6, 3x M.2, isolated CAN and DIO, and 4x GSML cam inputs.



Eurotech announced a BoltGPU 10-31 “subsystem” for rugged edge AI applications including rolling stock, automotive, and heavy-duty transportation systems. The rugged computer has the same form factor and expansion module interface as last year’s Apollo Lake based BoltGate 20-31, but with significant feature differences, including 4x GSML camera inputs. There is also a different processor in the form of Nvidia’s AI-enabled Jetson Xavier NX module.







BoltGPU 10-31

(click images to enlarge)



The Xavier NX has 6x ARMv8.2 Carmel CPU cores and provides a 384-core Volta GPU and 48 Tensor cores for up to 21 TOPS AI processing. The module also provides 8GB LPDDR4x at 1600MHz plus 16GB eMMC 5.1. There is no mention of OS support, although the device certainly runs Linux, either via Nvidia’s Ubuntu-based platform or Eurotech’s Yocto-based Eurotech Everyware Linux, which is supported on almost all Eurotech systems including the BoltGate 20-31.

The BoltGPU 10-31 is available in two SKUs: the mainstream “-24” model and a scaled-down “-21” SKU. The latter removes the 72-channel GNSS receiver and 802.11ax (WiFi 6) with BT 5.1 LE module, which is pre-installed on an M.2 E-key (2242, 3042, 2280) slot.

The -21 model also omits the 512GB NVMe module installed on the M.2 M-key (2242, 3042, 2280) slot. The M-key slot shares a signal with a separate PCIe x4 “endpoint mode” connector on the side of the device, which also includes a 12V input. Both models provide an M.2 B-key (3042, 3052) slot with USB 3.1, USB 2.0, and PCIe x1. A SIM card slot and 6x antenna mounts are also available.

The BoltGPU 10-31 is equipped with a microSD slot, a DisplayPort, and 3x GbE ports with rugged M12 connectors. There are also 2x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports with noise and surge protection, an isolated CAN-FD interface via DB9, 2x-in/2x-out opto-isolated DIO, and a serial console interface.

The 4x MIPI-CSI-2 enabled GSML camera inputs offer up to 1.5Gbps throughput and are delivered via a rugged mini-FAKRA connector, which is colored blue in the images above. Internal features include a watchdog, temp sensor, TPM 2.0, and an RTC with SuperCap backup and anti-tampering timestamp. There are also 6x LEDs, 4x of which are user-programmable.

The system runs on a 24-110VDC M12 input with ignition sense, a reset button, and EN50155 and Regulation 10 compliance. The -25 to 70°C operating range complies with EN50155 OT3, and there is 5-95% non-condensing (40°C) relative humidity tolerance. The IP40-protected system is further certified for EN45545 and E-Mark.



The BoltGPU 10-31 will be available in Q4 at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Eurotech’s announcement and product page.

