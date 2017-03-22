Toughened up PC/104 SBC runs Linux

WinSystems unveiled a rugged “PCM-C418” SBC with a dual-core, Vortex86DX3SoC, Fast and Gigabit Ethernet ports, SATA and CF storage, and PC/104 expansion.



The WinSystems PCM-C418 SBC offers a combination of PC/104 expansion, GbE and Fast Ethernet ports, shock and vibration resistance, and a Linux-friendly, x86-based Vortex86DX3 SoC — attributes shared by the Diamond Systems Helix and Adlink CM1-86DX3. Like the Helix, it also supports -40 to 85°C temperatures.







PCM-C418 (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



DMP’s dual-core, 1GHz Vortex86DX3 SoC offers double the L1 and L2 cache of the DX2, and adds support for DDR3 memory. You can load up to 2GB of soldered of DDR3LV and 1MB soldered SRAM on the PCM-C418 board, and up to 64GB of soldered eMMC is available for quantity orders.

The press release mentions support for Linux, DOS, and other x86-compatible real-time operating systems, which the datasheet says also includes Windows 7. The board supports industrial IoT applications and embedded systems in industrial control, transportation, Mil/COTS, and energy, says WinSystems.

Like its competitors, the 96 x 90mm PCM-C418 lacks much in the way of real-world ports, instead relying on various pin connectors. The 10/100 and 10/100/1000Gbps Ethernet ports are joined by SATA 2.0 and CompactFlash storage, 4x USB 2.0 ports, and a VGA port with up to 1920 × 1440 pixels.







PCM-C418 detail views

(click image to enlarge)



Other features include a multi-I/O connector with a PS/2 port, an SPP/EPP compatible LPT Parallel port, and two of the four RS-232/422/485 ports. The board is further equipped with an audio interface, a watchdog, an RTC, and 24x bidirectional GPIO with event sense. The 16-bit ISA PC/104 expansion bus operates at 8-16MHz.

The PCM-C418 operates at a typical 5V @ 1.2A to a maximum 5V @ 1.5A. You can choose bewteen a 2-0-ST model with a heatspreader and a 2-1-ST with a heatsink, which increases the weight from 182 to 277 grams. As noted, the board supports 40 to 85°C temperatures.

The PCM-C418 is said to be “shock and vibration tested,” but no details were provided. Options include a variety of cables, RTC batteries, expansion cards, power supplies, and SSDs. The extensive documentation includes mechanical drawings and SolidWorks files.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the PCM-C418 SBC. More information may be found in the WinSystems PCM-C418 product page.

