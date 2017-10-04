Toughened up embedded PC runs Linux on quad-core Bay Trail

Advantech’s fanless, ruggedized UNO-2372G runs Linux or Windows on an Atom E3845, and offers 4x serial and 4x USB ports plus mini-PCIe and iDoor expansion.



The UNO-2372G is the latest in Advantech’s line of industrial UNO box PCs. Like the recent, Skylake based UNO-2484G and other selected Advantech systems, the ruggedized system provides an optional expansion module under the standard chassis, in this case offering two expansion slots instead of four. The system runs “Advantech Linux” and Windows 7/10 on Intel’s Bay Trail Atom E3845, which has four cores clocked to 1.91GHz. There’s also a rugged new Bay Trail Celeron J1900 based UNO-2473G model that lacks Windows support that you can check out on your own.







UNO-2372G, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







UNO-2372G, front and back with iDoor expansion

(click images to enlarge)



The UNO-2372G, which competes with so many other rugged, Bay Trail embedded PCs that we can’t list them all here, is most notable for its iDoor expansion, which appears to double the height of the base 150 x 105 x 35mm system. The expansion option lets you plug in up to two of Advantech’s homegrown — and probably PCIe based — Fieldbus, wireless, and peripheral modules. In addition, you get two full-size mini-PCIe slots, one of which defaults to mSATA.Ruggedization features include -20 to 60°C (with 0.7m/s airflow), as well as shock protection compliant with IEC 60068-2-27 (50G, half sine, 11ms) and vibration resistance per IEC 60068-2-64 (2Grms, random, 5 ~ 500Hz, 1hr/axis with mSATA). The aluminum chassis is also IP40 protected against dust and water.

The UNO-2372G is equipped with 4GB DDR3L, and offers a SATA 2.5-inch slot in addition to mSATA. Dual GbE ports are provided along with a DisplayPort 1.2 for up to 2560 x 1440p @60Hz and an HDMI 1.4 port for up to 1920 x 1080p @60Hz.







UNO-2372G detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The system is further equipped with a USB 3.0 port, 3x USB 2.0 ports, and on the back of the unit, 4x RS232/422/485 DB-9 ports. A watchdog is also available. The wide-range 10 to 36VDC power supply has a terminal block connector with optional cables and 100-240V, 60W 24V adapter. There’s a rubber stopper design for stand mounting and an optional kit for DIN-rail and VESA mounting.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the UNO-2372G. More information may be found on Advantech’s UNO-2372G product page.

