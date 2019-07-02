Toughened up embedded computer runs Linux on i.MX8M

Axiomtek is prepping a fanless, rugged “Agent336” embedded computer that runs Linux or Android on a quad Cortex-A53 i.MX8M and offers dual mini-PCIe, CANBus, and E-Mark certification for in-vehicle use.



Axiomtek has posted a product page for what appears to be its first i.MX8M-based embedded computer. The “coming soon,” automotive-focused Agent336 is only the second non-board level embedded product we’ve seen with NXP’s general-purpose heir to the i.MX6 after SolidRun’s CuBox Pulse mini-PC.







Agent336, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



It’s possible the system could be based on Axiomtek’s i.MX8M-powered SCM180 SMARC module, which has similar software support: Yocto Linux (Kernel 4.9.51), Linux (Kernel 4.9.88_2.0.0), and Android 8.1.0 (Kernel 4.9.78). Other Axiomtek systems based on NXP i.MX SoCs include last year’s i.MX6 UL-based IFB12 IoT gateway.

The Agent336 is aimed primarily at in-vehicle use, although it seems as if this compact, 163.8 x 118 x 44mm system could also fit into other embedded scenarios. The rugged, IP40 protected system has E-Mark certification for in-vehicle use and features 9-36 VDC input (typically 12/24V) plus power management with ACC ignition support.

The wall-mountable computer supports -40 to 70°C temperatures and offers humidity resistance of 5%-95%, non-condensing. Vibration endurance is listed as 3-Grms (5-500Hz, X, Y, Z directions). Other automotive-friendly features include isolated DIO (2-in/2-out) and an isolated CANBus port for plugging into telematics.

The Agent336 uses the quad-core version of the i.MX8M with the Cortex-A53 cores clocked to 1.3GHz. The i.MX8M integrates a Cortex-M4 MCU and a Vivante GC7000 Lite GPU.







Agent336 detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The system ships with 2GB LPDDR4, 8GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. It’s equipped with Gigabit Ethernet and HDMI ports, as well as 2x USB 3.0 and 2 x RS-232/422/485 ports.

Dual mini-PCIe slots have USB/PCIe support, and one has an integrated SIM slot. Five antenna mounts are available. Other features include a console port, a watchdog, an RTC with 5-year battery, 3x LEDs, a reset button, and a buzzer.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Agent336. More information may be found on Axiomtek’s Agent336 product page.