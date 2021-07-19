Toughened up DAQ system runs Linux

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Adlink has launched two rugged DAQ systems that run Linux on a Cortex-A9 SoC and provide 16- (MCM-216) or 8-channel (MCM-218) analog inputs plus 2x analog outputs, 2x GbE, 2x USB, and DIO.



Adlink has announced two standalone, Ethernet digital acquisition computers designed for 24-hour sensor measurement and condition monitoring applications. The rugged, 126.5 x 110.5 x 40mm MCM-216 and MCM-218 can be used for tasks such as distributed and remote data acquisition, edge analytics, and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) in applications like semiconductor factory digitization, petrochemical plant monitoring, and wafer feeder vacuum pump monitoring.

The MCM-216 and MCM-218 are similar to last year’s MCM-204, which also runs Linux on a 1GHz Cortex-A9 SoC (possibly the i.MX6). Adlink also offers a larger, Apollo Lake based MCM-100 system with DAQ features that supplies more general purpose embedded I/O and mini-PCIe.







MCM-216

(click images to enlarge)



While Adlink’s MCM-204 and MCM-100 provide 4-channel, 24-bit analog inputs, the MCM-216 supplies a 16-channel, 16-bit analog input while the MCM-218 gives you 8 channels at 16-bits. The analog inputs have a maximum 250 kS/s sampling rate. Unlike the MCM-204, the MCM-216/218 Series uses terminal blocks instead of rugged BNC connectors for the inputs, and it also provides dual 16-bit analog outputs.

Like the MCM-204, the new models include a built-in web console and RESTful API for periodic machine condition polling. (For more on Adlink’s RESTful SDK, see our earlier MCM-204 report.)

Like the MCM-204, the MCM-216/218 Series is equipped with 1GB DDR3, 4GB eMMC, and 2x “daisy-chain” GbE ports. As before, you get 4-in/4-out DIO and 2x USB 2.0 ports which are limited to use with WiFi dongles and storage devices. Other similar features include a digital temperature sensor, 4x LEDs, and a DIN-rail kit with optional wall mounting.

The MCM-216/218 Series provides a 9-30VDC input with 1.5kV isolation and runs at a maximum of 8.8W. There is a 0 to 50°C operating range, IP30 protection, and resistance to vibration (5 Grms, 5-500 Hz, 3 axes), shock (100 G, half-sine 11ms), and humidity (95% @ 40°C non-condensing). Adlink lists certifications for EMC, EMI, EMS, and safety.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the MCM-216 and MCM-218. More information may be found in Adlink’s announcement and product page.

