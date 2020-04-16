Toughened up Coffee Lake computer family includes a PCIe x16 model

Ibase unveiled a rugged, Linux-friendly “AMI230 Series” of embedded PCs with 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs, 4x GbE with PoE+, 8x USB 3.1, and 2x M.2 SSD slots. The larger AMI231 adds PCIe x16 and x4 slots and a second SATA bay.



The fanless, ventless, AMI230 series follows Ibase’s similar Intel 6th and 7th Gen AMI210 Series, but updates to the 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake platform. The base-level, 285 x 210 x 77mm AMI230 and more expandable, 285 x 210 x 109mm AMI231 also widen the temperature range, double the GbE port count to four, and add PoE+ support to two of the ports, among other enhancements.







The AMI231 and an upcoming, undocumented AM232 model support optional expansion cards with PCI, PCIe x1, PCIe x8, PCIe x16, 2x COM, SATA II, and 2x USB 2.0, says Ibase. The AMI231 adds PCIe x16 and x4 slots, and the only listed option is an IP214 PCIe x16 riser card that adds two more RS-232 COM ports for a total of 6x, including one RS232/422/485 port.

The flagship AMI230 model also has 4x standard COM ports, and two of them are RS232/422/485. In addition to lacking the PCIe slots, the AMI230 has only one 2.5-inch SATA bay instead of two on the AMI231. The SATA interfaces offer RAID 0/1 support, and ship standard with an industrial 64GB MLC SSD.

The AMI230 Series computers offer a choice of MB230AF or MB230AF-P motherboards, which do not appear to be available independently, The latter is said to add support for M.2 B-key, although the single M.2 B-key slot is not listed as being optional.







The AMI230 and AMI231 supports Ubuntu, Fedora 24, and Windows 10 and 7 on a variety of 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake parts backed up with an Intel Q370 PCH chipset. You can load 8GB to 32GB DDR4-2666/2400 via dual slots.

In addition to the 4x GbE, 4x or 6x COM, and 1x or 2x SATA HDD/SSD bays, the systems provide 8x USB 3.1 ports, which are presumably the USB 3.0-like Gen1. You also get DisplayPort 1.2, DVI-D, and HDMI 1.4 ports, as well as an audio I/O jack.







The M.2 B-key and M.2 M-key slots both support SSDs, and the M-key also supports NVMe storage. There’ also an M.2 E-key slot with optional WiFi/Bluetooth, as well as dual antenna holes. Dual SIM slots are standard, although an AMI231AF-P model that uses the previously mentioned MB230AF-P mobo that supposedly enables a B-key slot has only one SIM slot. (Head-scratching emoji.)

The AMI230 and AMI231 is powered by a 12V or 18-24V DC terminal block input and an optional 270W adapter. Other features include a wall-mount kit, 2x LEDs, iAMT 11.6, support, iSMART monitoring software, optional TPM 2.0, and an unexplained 2-pin terminal block, which is possibly used for remote power.

The systems support -20 to 70°C temperatures with 3Grms/5-500Hz vibration resistance, 20G/11ms shock endurance, and over/under/reverse voltage protection. Humidity resistance is listed as 10-95%, non-condensing @ 60°C. Ibase expects to receive IEC/EN 62368-1 safety certification by the end of the year.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the AMI230 and AMI231. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and its AMI230 and AMI231 product pages.