Toughened up box PC has 6th or 7th Gen CPUs and multiple PCI/PCIe options

Arbor’s rugged, Linux-ready “FPC-7900” box PC supports Intel 6th or 7th Gen Core and Xeon-E3 chips with 2x SATA, 6x USB 3.0, 6x serial, 3x GbE, and 4x display ports, plus three optional mixes of PCI and PCIe expansion.



Arbor Technology has launched the latest in its line of rugged FPC embedded computers with a 292 x 250 x 90mm FPC-7900 base model and three 292 x 250 x 120mm variants with risers that add varying combinations of PCI and PCIe slots. The FPC-7901 adds a PCIe x16 slot and a PCI slot, the FPC-7902 has PCIe x16 and PCIe x8 (4x lanes), and the FPC-7903 gives you dual PCI slots. The systems are designed at a “wide range of industrial environments,” and several features hint at transportation applications.







FPC-7900 (left) and FPC-790x (FPC-7901, FPC-7902, or FPC-7903)

Aside from the weight gain from 6.4 to 7 Kilograms, all four systems are otherwise identical. They all support either Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) or 7th Gen (Kaby Lake) Core and Xeon-E3 processors using an LGA1151 socket, and there’s an Intel C236 chipset. The options list shows T- and TE series Core CPUs. The systems support Linux 4.4.x or Windows (7/8/10 IoT for the 6th Gen models and 10 IoT only for 7th Gen).

The operating range is -20 to 55°C (fanless) with a 35W TDP CPU, and -20 to 50°C with smart fan control at 51W or 65W TDP. With an SSD, you get vibration support rated at 3 Grms, 5~500Hz random operation, plus shock resistance of 40G, 11ms (operating) and 60G non-operating. Crash resistance is 100G, 11ms.







FPC-7900, front and back

The FPC-7900 systems support up to 32GB DDR4-2133 via dual sockets, and offer dual SATA III ports and a CFast socket. Two of the three Gigabit Ethernet ports use Intel WGI211AT while the third uses a WGI219LM controller with iAMT 11.0.

In addition to all the PCI/PCIe options noted above, all four systems offer dual mini-PCIe (full- and half-size) for WiFi/3G/4G/GPS or I/O expansion. A SIM socket is also available.







FPC-790x, front and back

Triple displays are supported via four connections: a DisplayPort/HDMI combo port, an HDMI port, an analog RGB DB-15 port, and a DVI-D female connector. Audio I/O jacks are also available.

The FPC-7900 is equipped with 2x isolated RS-232/422/485, 4x isolated RS-232, and 6x USB 3.0 ports, as well as an optional internal USB dongle. A DB25 connector supports either 8-bit DIO or LPT, and a watchdog is available.







FPC-7900 detail views

The 9-36V input has a 4-pin DC input terminal block “combining remote power on/off switch,” as well as a 2-pin terminal block ignition switch. Power consumption goes as high as 75W without a PCI/PCIe card.

The system ships with wall mounting, and offers TPM 2.0 and RTC “battery service window support.” Options include a 120W AC/DC adapter kit, a 150GB SSD, an Atheros AR9462 WiFi module, and WiF and HSUPA antennas.



Further information

The FPC-7900 appears to be available, with pricing undisclosed.


