Tough, Atom-based box PC supports EtherCAT

Taicenn’s Linux-ready “TBOX-4000” industrial box PC provides an Atom D2550, dual GbE ports with EtherCAT support, mSATA, optional wireless, and shock, vibration, and extended temperature resistance.



Shenzhen based Taicenn Technology has launched a rugged industrial computer that runs Linux or Windows on an old school Intel Atom D2550 “Cedar Trail” processor with dual 1.86GHz cores, 640MHz Intel graphics, and a separate Intel NM10 controller chipset. The TBOX-4000’s D2550 chip has the advantage of being reasonably power efficient (10W TDP), leading to the computer’s under 20W total consumption. It’s also likely to make this computer more affordable than most, although no pricing was listed.







TBOX-4000

TBOX-4000

The sealed, aluminum alloy constructed TBOX-4000 has a finned heat sink and a -20 to 70℃ operating range, which can be extended to an optional -40 to 70℃. The 160 x 115 x 50 mm system provides resistance to vibration (50~500Hz, 1.5G, 0.15mm) and shock (10G/peak, 11ms). The 12V input offers over-current, over-voltage and reverse polarity protection, and there’s wall, VESA, and DIN-rail mounting.Available with up to 4GB DDR3, the system is further equipped with an mSATA interface with optional 32GB or 64GB SSDs. Dual Intel 82574L based GbE ports support EtherCAT connections.

The TBOX-4000 is further equipped with 4x USB 2.0, 2x RS232/RS485, and a VGA port. A power switch and LEDs are available, and WiFi, 3G, and 4G modules are optional.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the TBOX-4000. More information may be found on Taicenn’s TBOX-4000 product page.

