Toughened up, Linux friendly board-set runs on Skylake-U

VersaLogic’s rugged “Condor” board-set runs on Skylake U-series CPUs, and offers a pair each of GbE, DP, USB 3.0, and mini-PCIe connections, among other I/O.



The compact, 95 x 95 x 37 mm Condor is the newest member of VersaLogic’s Embedded Processing Unit (EPU) family of board-sets. Like other VersaLogic EPUs, such as the recent and similarly Skylake-based, 125 x 85 x 37mm Blackbird, the Condor is a three-layer sandwich consisting of a COM Express module in the middle, a same-sized I/O interface board on the top, and a heat spreader on the bottom.







Condor

Aside from the Condor’s slightly smaller footprint, the product differs from the Blackbird in that it supports only the dual-core Skylake-U processors while the Blackbird also supports the quad-core EQ-series. The 15W TDPs of the U-series chips enable power consumption for the Condor to range from 15 to 17 Watts. The Condor supports Linux, Windows, Windows Embedded, and VxWorks.

The Condor has one SATA III port compared to the Blackbird’s two, and it’s limited to 8x DIO lines instead of 24x. Unlike the Blackbird, there’s no ADC I/O. The Condor also lacks the Blackbird’s half-size mini-PCIe slot, although it similarly offers two full-sized slots, one of which supports mSATA.

Other features are very similar to the Blackbird, including a substantial number of real-world coastline ports. (Some EPUs, like the Intel Bay Trail Atom based Osprey, are mostly limited to onboard headers and connectors.

The Condor supports up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, and offers 2x GbE ports, one of which supports remote booting. You also get 2x USB 3.0 ports and 4x USB 2.0 headers.







Condor detail view

The Condor is furnished with dual mini-DisplayPorts that can display almost double the resolution of the Blackbird’s DP ports, with up to 4096 x 2160 pixels at 60Hz. The product also includes a dual-channel 18/24-bit LVDS interface with backlighting signals and 1920 x 1200 support.

The Condor is further equipped with 1x I2C, 4x RS-232/422/485, and 3x counter/timer interfaces. There’s also a VersaLogic SPI interface, which supports up to 2x SPX modules in addition to SPI devices. A TPM 2.0 security chip is also available.

The Condor is available in -40 to 85°C and 0 to 60°C models, which in either case come with a standard heat plate and optional heatsink, fan, heatpipe, and other thermal accessories. The product offers MIL-STD-202G rated shock and vibration resistance, and provides several protective latching connectors.

There’s a wide-range 8 to 30V DC input, as well as over- and reverse-voltage protection. As with other EPUs, there’s a wide variety of accessories, expansion modules, and optional customization services.



Further information

VersaLogic’s Condor is available now from Digi-Key. Pricing ranges from $1,520 for a Condor 1241-1408-ND model with a 2.3GHz Core i3-6100U, 8GB RAM, and 0 to 60°C support to $2,473 for a Condor 1241-1407-ND with a 2.6GHz/3.4GHz Core i7-6600U, 16GB RAM, and -40 to 85°C support. More information and links to specific Digi-Key shopping pages may be found at VersaLogic’s Condor product page and announcement.

