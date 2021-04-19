Tough Tiger Lake system boasts quad displays and quad Ethernet

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MiTac’s fanless, rugged “MP1-11TGS” computer combines an 11th Gen Core CPU with 2.5GbE and up to 3x GbE ports, quadruple displays, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, hot-swap SATA, and 2x M.2 slots.



ICP Germany announced an industrial computer from its partner MiTac that features Intel’s 10nm, 11th Gen Tiger Lake-ULP3 platform. Like Avalue’s 240 x 150 x 48mm EMS-TGL and Vecow’s 150.4 x 106.2 x 48.1mm SPC-7000/7100 embedded PCs, MiTac’s 210 x 150 x 63mm MP1-11TGS supports the more embedded “E” Tiger Lake models that were announced after the initial launch. However, it does not provide the functional safety enabled “GRE” options supported by the Avalue system.







MP1-11TGS

(click image to enlarge)



MiTac lists only two Core i3 and two Celeron models, but ICP offers four Tiger Lake E options up to the top-of-the-line Core i7-1185G7E. The quad-core i7-1185G7E provides clock/TDP options of 1.2GHz (12W), 1.8GHz (15W), 2.8GHz (28W), and 4.4GHz Turbo and is accompanied by high-end, 96EU Iris Xe Graphics. Both vendors list Windows 10 as the default OS, with Linux available on request. Intel vPro support is available.

ICP, but not MiTac also offers four larger versions with the same four Tiger Lake SKUs that add an a base unit that doubles the height of the system. We could see not explanation for this addition, which may well be an expansion slot for a PCIe driven graphics card.

Like the Vecow model, the MP1-11TGS supports up to 32GB DDR4-3200 via a single slot, compared to 64GB for the Avalue system. The system has standard 1GbE (Intel I219-LM) and 2.5GbE (Intel I225-LM) Ethernet ports plus two more optional 1GbE (Intel I210-IT) ports for four LAN ports overall.

The MP1-11TGS provides a 2.5-inch, hot-swappable SATA slot plus an M.2 B-key 2280/2260/2242/3042/3052 slot for SATRA storage, LTE, or 5G. There is also an M.2 E-key 2230 for WiFi and Bluetooth. A pair of standard antennas and 4x SMA antenna mounts are shown in the detail view while the spec sheets list only 4x optional SMA antenna mounts that support WiFi and LTE.







MP1-11TGS rear view (left) and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Quadruple independent displays are supported via 2x DisplayPort and 2x HDMI ports. These are listed as DP 1.2 and HDMI 1.4 by MiTac and as DP 1.4 and 2.0b by ICP. You also get an audio I/O jack (Realtek ALC256) plus 4x up to 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen2 and 2x USB 2.0 ports. Other features include a single RS232/422/485 port and 3x RS232 ports.

The MP1-11TGS is powered via an 8-24VDC input with optional terminal block. ICP offers only “AC” SKUs, which ship with a 24V/3A AC/DC adapter, but DC only options are also available from MiTac. A remote power terminal block input and a power button are also available. Other features include a watchdog, HW monitoring, TPM 2.0, LEDs, and wall- and side-mounting. A VESA and DIN-rail combo kit is optional.

Like MiTac’s ICP distributed, Coffee Lake based MX1-10FEP, the MP1-11TGS offers 5Grms vibration resistance per IEC60068-2-64 and 50 Grms shock resistance per IEC60068-2-27. When running at 15W TDP, there is a -40 to 70°C operating range with 0.7m/s airflow and extended temp RAM and storage. This drops to -40 to 60°C at 28W TDP. Relative humidity tolerance is listed at 10% ~ 90%, non-condensing.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the MP1-11TG. More information may be found on MiTac’s product page and ICP Germany’s landing page, which has links to eight product/ordering pages.

