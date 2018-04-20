Tough, modular embedded PCs start at $875

Advantech has launched two rugged, Linux-ready embedded DIN-rail computers with Intel Bay Trail SoCs and iDoor expansion: an “UNO-1372G-E” with 3x GbE ports and a smaller UNO-1372G-J with only 2x GbE, but with more serial and USB ports.



Like last year’s UNO-2372G, the new UNO-1372G computers offer ruggedization features, and run Advantech Linux or Windows (7/8/10, WES7) on Intel Bay Trail Atom and Celeron processors. Many other features are also similar, including the 4-8GB DDR3L, SATA 2.5-inch slot, and mSATA and mini-PCIe support. The biggest difference is that the two Advantech iDoor expansion slots are standard on the new systems rather than optional on the UNO-2372G.







UNO-1372G-E (left) and UNO-1372G-J

(click images to enlarge)



The 152 x 139 x 85mm, 1.6 kilogram UNO-1372G-E (also referred to simply as the UNO-1372G) is equipped with a quad-core, 1.91GHz Atom E3845, and is claimed to run at 24W (typical) and 50W (max.) The 150 x 105 x 65mm, 1 kilogram UNO-1372G-J has the dual-core, 2GHz Celeron J1900, giving it power consumption of 19W (typical) and 35W (max.)

There’s also a variant of the UNO-1372G-E called the UNO-1372GH, which appears to be identical except for the addition of a spark-free design with lockable I/O kit. This is said to protect against fire and explosion, as per Hazardous Locations Class I, Division 2, groups A, B, C, D T4A.

The spec list for the larger UNO-1372G-E are supported with an online configuration form. The system starts at $875 with 4GB RAM and no storage, and there are numerous options, including 23 optional, individually priced iDoor modules including storage, GbE (including PoE), wireless, USB, audio, isolated and non-isolated serial and CANBus, and a variety of Hilscher netX100 FieldBus modules. The UNO-1372G-J appears to support the same options via its two iDoor slots.







Top view of UNO-1372G-E (left) and earlier UNO-2372G with iDoor expansion unit

(click images to enlarge)



Ruggedization features on both UNO-1372G models include -20 to 60°C (with 0.7m/s airflow), as well as shock protection compliant with IEC 60068-2-27 (50G, half sine, 11ms) and vibration resistance per IEC 60068-2-64 (5Grms, random, 5 ~ 500Hz, 1hr/axis) with mSATA. (The product page says the G-J is limited to 1Grms on vibration, but the datasheet says 5Grms.) Both models are IP40 protected against dust and water.

Common features on both models include the 4-8GB RAM, 2.5-inch SATA bay, and two full-size mini-PCIe slots, one of which supports mSATA. They both have audio outputs, 8-bit DIO and a watchdog.







UNO-1372G-E front and top detail views

(click images to enlarge)







UNO-1372G-J front and top detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Each model has its own strengths, with the smaller G-J model besting the G-E in almost every category except Ethernet. Both models provided an HDMI 1.4 port for up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz. On the G-E model, the second video port is a similarly HD-ready VGA port, but on the G-J model, you get a DisplayPort at up to 2560 x 1440 @ 60Hz.The G-J model also wins on serial and USB connectivity. Both models have a single USB 3.0 port, but the G-J has 3x USB 2.0 ports vs. 2x on the G-E, giving you 4x USB ports total. While the G-E is limited to single RS-232 and RS-422/485 ports, the G-J provides 4x isolated RS232/422/485 ports. The G-J is also the only model with TPM 2.0

As noted, the G-E has 3x GbE (with teaming support) vs. 2x GbE ports on the G-J. The only other advantage we can see is that the G-E model’s 9-36V power is available from a terminal block with dual inputs (4x pins) that “shorten the down time.” The G-E page also lists optional wall mounting and an easily exchangeable RTC battery. The G-J, meanwhile, has a 10-36V input via a 2-pin terminal block with chassis grounding.



Further information

The UNO-1372G-E and UNO-1372G-J appear to be available now. A pricing and configuration page is provided only for the UNO-1372G-E, which starts at $875 with 4GB RAM and no storage or options. More information may be found on Advantech’s UNO-1372G product page.

