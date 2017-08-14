Tough little Apollo Lake module runs Linux

Axiomtek’s rugged, Linux-friendly “CEM311” Type 10 Mini “Apollo Lake” module offers optional 64GB, up to 4x PCIe, and wide temperature and input ranges.



The CEM311 joins other 84 x 55mm COM Express Type 10 Mini modules based on Intel’s Apollo Lake system-on-chips, including Adlink’s nanoX-AL, Congatec’s Conga-MA5, and MSC’s MSC C10M-AL. While those COMs support all five Apollo Lake options, including the three Atom models, the CEM311 limits you to the quad-core Pentium N4200 and dual-core Celeron N3350 with 1.1GHz base speed and 2.5GHz and 2.4GHz burst, respectively.







CEM311, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The CEM311 is designed for “graphics-intensive applications over the Industrial IoT, including industrial control, medical imaging, digital signage, gaming machines, military, and networking,” says Axiomtek. With its small size, it’s also said to be suitable for portable devices. The module joins Axiomtek’s CEM313 Apollo Lake module announced in April, which adopts the larger, 95 x 95mm COM Express Compact Type 6 form factor.

The CEM311 supports Linux, and Windows 10, and can run Axiomtek’s AXView 2.0 remote management software. There’s also an Axiomtek Technical Portal (ATP) support site that lets users download technical design guides, mechanical 2D/3D drawings, and software utilities.

Unlike the Type 10 Mini Apollo Lake competitors listed farther above, the CEM311 offers standard extended temperatures (-20 to 70ºC) rather than optional, wider-range industrial support. Unlike all but the Adlink model, it provides vibration resistance, in this case rated at 3.5 Grms.

The standard model ships with 4GB DDR3L RAM. Unlike all but the MSC model, the CEM311 limits you to a maximum of 8GB, instead of 16GB RAM. Like its competitors, it provides optional onboard eMMC, in this case up to 64GB.







CEM311 detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The CEM311 provides a GbE (Intel i211AT) controller with WoL and PXE boot. There’s also a DDI link for up to 4K resolution, as well as an LVDS interface that can be swapped out for eDP.

Dual SATA-600 connections are available, along with 3x PCIe interfaces, or 4x if you disconnect the Ethernet. Additional interfaces include 2x USB 3.0, 8x USB 2.0, 2x serial TX/RX, and 4-in, 4-out DIO.

The module provides LPC, I2C, SMBus, and SPI links, as well as an audio link, smart battery support, watchdog, and hardware monitoring. The 85 x 55 x 2mm module supports AT or ATX inputs at a wide-range 4.75 to 20V.



Further information

The CEM311 will be available at the end of August at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Axiomtek’s CEM311 product page.

