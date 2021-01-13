Tough little Apollo Lake mini-PCs offer up to triple displays

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Avalue’s rugged “NUC-APL” and smaller “NUC-APL-Slim” mini-PCs run Linux or Win 10 on Apollo Lake with 8GB RAM, 2x GbE, 2x HDMI, 4x USB 4.0, and 2x M.2. The NUC-APL adds DP, SATA, and a second COM port.



Avalue announced a pair of fanless, NUC-style mini-PCs that follow earlier Apollo Lake mini-PCs such as its ECS-APCL. The 115 x 111 x 58mm NUC-APL and 115 x 111 x 45mm NUC-APL-Slim are more rugged than the somewhat similarly equipped, 120.6 x 95.2 x 49.8mm ECS-APCL. Applications include smart gateway, smart retail, smart education, smart service, videoconferencing, and control units.







NUC-APL (left) and NUC-APL-Slim

The mini-PCs run Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s quad-core, 1.5GHz/2.3GHz Celeron J3455 or dual-core, up to 1.1GHz/2.4GHz Celeron N3350. You can load up to 8GB DDR3L-1866 via a single socket.

Common features on both models include 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, and 2x HDMI 1.4b ports at up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz. You also get an RS-232/422/485 port and an audio I/O jack (Realtek ALC892).







Rear views of NUC-APL (left) and NUC-APL-Slim

For expansion, the systems provide dual M.2 slots. The M.2 E-key 2230 supports PCIe and USB 2.0 and the M.2 B-key 2242/3042 provides PCIe, SATA, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 signals, and comes with a SIM slot. Dual antenna mounts with a dust cover are also available.

The larger NUC-APL adds a DP port or factory optional DVI-I or VGA port for triple simultaneous displays at up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz. The NUC-APL also adds an RS-232 port and a 2.5-inch SATA bay.







NUC-APL (left) and NUC-APL-Slim



There is a 12V input with ACPI 5.0 power management plus input and output power adapters. Other features include a watchdog, hardware monitoring, 2x LEDs, and possibly optional VESA and DIN-rail mounts. TPM 2.0 is a factory option.

The NUC-APL has an operating range of -10 to 50°C with 0.2m/s airflow or -10 to 60°C with 0.5m/s air flow when using extended temperature peripherals. The NUC-APL-Slim has a narrower range of 10 to 40°C with 0.2m/s or -10 to 50°C with 0.5m/s.

Both models provide EC 60068-2-64-compliant, 5Grms vibration and IEC 60068-2-27-compliant 55G shock resistance. You also get ISTA 2A, IEC-60068-2-32-compliant drop protection and 40°C @ 95% non-condensing relative humidity tolerance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the NUC-APL and NUC-APL-Slim. More information may be found in Avalue’s announcement and its NUC-APL and NUC-APL-Slim product pages.

