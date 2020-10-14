Tough little Apollo Lake DIN-railer has optional PoE

Arbor’s rugged “ARES-5310” DIN-rail computer runs Ubuntu or Win 10 on Apollo Lake and is equipped with 3x GbE ports, including 2x with PoE, plus 4x USB 3.0, 4x serial, up to 32-bit isolated DIO, 2x mini-PCIe, and more.



Arbor Technology, which early this year released a trio of Rockchip based embedded systems, is launching a compact, DIN-rail mountable embedded computer based on Intel Apollo Lake. The rugged, E-Mark certified ARES-5310 offers an in-vehicle friendly 9-36VDC terminal block input with ignition control and also supports a variety of industrial applications.

The fanless, 180 x 125 x 70mm system runs Ubuntu (Linux 3.1x) or Win 10 IoT on a soldered Atom x7-E3950 or Celeron N3350 with the help of up to 8GB of DDR3L-1866. The system also provides 64GB eMMC storage.







ARES-5310

A special “P” SKU replaces the 2.5-inch SATA tray on the standard model with an M.2 M-key 2242 slot with an optional 64GB SSD. The P model also adds 802.3af-compliant PoE to 2x of the 3x GbE ports. Finally, the P model moves from 8-bit standard DIO to 32-bit (16-in/16-out) 2kV isolated DIO.

Otherwise, the two SKUs are the same. The ARES-5310 supplies 4x USB 3.0, 4x RS-232/422/485, HDMI up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz, and VGA up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz.

Dual full-size mini-PCIe slots are available: one with PCIe x1 and USB 2.0 and the other with USB 2.0. The announcement promotes the system’s dual SIM cards slots for vehicles moving between different cellular networks. However, the specs list only a single nano-SIM slot. There is an optional LTE kit plus antenna kits. An optional Atheros QCNFA324 WiFi module has “internal wiring,” which suggests it does not use a mini-PCIe slot

The 9-36VDC input is accompanied by an ignition switch terminal block, power on/off delay controls, and optional adapters. The 1.7 kg system runs at a maximum of 65W and offers a watchdog and optional wall mounting. Ruggedization features include -20 to 70ºC support, 10-95% @ 70°C (non-condensing) humidity, 3 Grms vibration per IEC 68-2-64, and 10G shock resistance per IEC 68-2-27.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ARES-5310. More information may be found in Arbor Technology’s announcement and product page.

