Tough, COM-sized SBC runs Linux on i.MX6

Versalogic unveiled a 95 x 95mm “Zebra” SBC that runs Linux on an i.MX6 Solo or DualLite SoC, and offers up to 4GB RAM, MikroBUS, CAN, -40 to 85°C support, and MIL-STD-202G shock/vibration resistance.



VersaLogic’s Zebra is its second rugged Arm-based SBC after the Tetra model launched in February. Whereas the Tetra offers a 125 x 95 COM Express Basic footprint and mounting holes, the Zebra has a 95 x 95mm COM Express Compact form factor and mounting holes. The smaller footprint is matched with a somewhat reduced feature set.

The Zebra is available with NXP’s single-core i.MX6 Solo, accompanied by 512MB soldered DDR3L, or dual-core DualLite with 1GB soldered RAM, both of which are expandable with up to 4GB RAM. Unlike the Tetra, the Zebra does not support the i.MX6 Quad. The Zebra offers an optional 8GB microSD card with Linux, and supports other Linux distributions and OSes that are compatible with the Cortex-A9 based i.MX6.







Zebra (left) and detail view

Unlike the Tetra, there’s no SATA or mSATA, but you get an eMMC socket with optional, up to 32GB MLC eMMC storage. Like the microSD slot and GbE port, the eMMC is bootable. The Zebra lacks the Tetra’s LVDS or MIPI-CSI interfaces, but you still get an HDMI 1.4 port.

Other features include 2x USB ports, 2x CAN ports, an audio jack, and 2x serial interfaces. GPIO, I2C, and SPI are also available. Gone is the Tetra’s mini-PCIe port, but you do get a MikroBUS interface for Click modules. An accelerometer/magnetometer is also available.

The fanless Zebra supports -40 to 85°C temperatures and MIL-STD-202G compliant shock/vibration resistance. Other features include 10-year availability and hardware customization (in 100+ quantities).

The following specifications were listed for the Zebra SBC:

Processor — NXP i.MX6 Solo or DualLite (1x or 2x Cortex-A9 cores @ up to 800MHz); Vivante GC2000 GPU

Memory/storage: 512MB (Solo) or 1GB (DualLite) DDR3L SDRAM soldered, expandable to up to 4GB MicroSD slot (bootable) with optional 8GB card containing Linux eMMC (MLC) socket with up to 32GB optional bootable storage

Networking — 1x Gigabit Ethernet port with network boot, latching connector

Other I/O: HDMI v1.4 port Audio in/out jack 2x USB 2.0 host ports 2x CAN 2.0B ports 2x serial interfaces (1x 3.3V UART; 1x RS-232 debug) 8x GPIO/DIO (3.3V) 1x SPI, 2x I2C, and up to 3x PWM (reduces GPIO lanes) MikroBUS expansion interface for Click boards

Other features — 6-axis accelerometer/magnetometer; 10-year lifecycle support; optional cables; HW customization service available on 100+ unit orders

Operating temperature — -40 to 85°C with 0.5 linear meters per second airflow

Shock/vibration resistance — per MIL-STD-202G (vibration Method 204/214A; shock Method 213B)

Altitude resistance — to 4,570 meters

Power — 5 VDC input; consumption: 2.2W idle, 2.7W (Solo) or 3W (DualLite) typical

Dimensions — 95 x 95 x 20mm; compatible with COM Express Compact footprint and mounting holes

Weight — 62 g

Operating system – bootable Linux OS; compatible with other Linux and Android and “most Arm operating systems”; VersaAPI support



Further information

The Zebra is available starting at $196 for Solo with 512MB (VL-EPC-2701-EAK-005) or $239 for DualLite with 1GB (VL-EPC-2701-EBK-01), or $168 and $205 in OEM quantity. More information may be found on VersaLogic’s Zebra announcement and product page, as well as at Digi-Key’s Zebra VL-EPC-2701-EAK-005 and Zebra VL-EPC-2701-EBK-01 shopping pages.