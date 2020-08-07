Tough Apollo Lake box offers IP40 protection



Axiomtek’s rugged, IP40-protected “eBOX626-311-FL” embedded PC runs Linux or Win 10 on Apollo Lake with 2x GbE, 6x USB, 3x serial, SATA, mSATA dual mini-PCIe, and wide range power.

Axiomtek announced a fanless, Intel Apollo Lake based embedded computer that supports Linux, Win 10 IoT, and the company’s AMS.AXView remote monitoring software. The eBOX626-311-FL is designed for industrial controllers, intelligent robotic control, intelligent gateway systems, smart kiosks, and visual inspection and data visualization systems.







The eBOX626-311-FL provides a -40 to 60°C range, IP40-protection, IEC 60068-2-27 compliant 50F shock endurance, and IEC 60068-2-64 rated, 3Grms vibration endurance. You also get 10% – 95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance and a Phoenix-style, 9-36V input with AT/ATX and ATX switches and an optional adapter. Power protections include an “11ms interruption to prevent an unexpected power outage,” says Axiomtek.

The 200 x 120 x 46mm, 1.2 kg system ships with a 1.8GHz Atom x5-E3940 and supports up to 8GB DDR3L-1866 via a single slot. Major ports include 2x GbE (Intel i211-AT), 4x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 2x RS-232/422/485, and an RS-232 port. Media features include a lockable HDMI port plus a VGA port and 2x audio jacks.

The eBOX626-311-FL incorporates a 2.5-inch SATA HDD bay with optional HDDs and SSDs plus an mSATA slot with an optional 64GB SSD. There are also 2x mini-PCIe slots with USB + PCIe signals plus a SIM slot, 4x SMA antenna connectors, and optional WiFi and 3G/LTE modules.

The system ships with TPM 1.2 security, a watchdog, and 2x LEDs. Wall, VESA, and DIN-rail kits are optional.



Further information

The eBOX626-311-FL is due to ship in September for an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Axiomtek’s product page.