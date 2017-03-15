Tough, 84 x 55mm Intel Atom module offers soldered memory

Eurotech’s rugged, Linux-friendly “CPU-163-15” is an 84 x 55mm COM Express Type 10 Mini module with Bay Trail Atoms and soldered ECC and eMMC.



Eurotech’s Intel Atom E3800 “Bay Trail” based CPU-163-15 COM Express Type 10 Mini computer-on-module continues the Amaro, Italy based company’s tradition of offering rugged embedded boards with support for its cloud-based Everyware Software Framework (ESF) IoT platform. Other recent Intel-based COM Express modules from Eurotech include the CPU-161-18, a headless COM Express Type 6 Compact module with a 12-core Xeon-D1500 from the Broadwell generation.

Like the CPU-161-18, the CPU-163-15 runs Yocto Project based Linux and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise. It also similarly supports Eurotech’s ESF, a commercial, enterprise-ready edition of Eclipse Kura, an open source Java/ OSGi middleware for IoT gateways.







CPU-163-15

(click image to enlarge)



In the past, Eurotech’s COMs primarily used its proprietary, 100 x 67mm Small Form Factor (SFF) format, such as the similarly Intel Atom E3800 driven Catalyst BT . More recently, however, it has focused more on COM Express

Eurotech gives you a choice of the single-core, 1.46GHz Atom E3815 (5W consumption) or dual-core, 1.75GHz Atom E3827 (8W), both of which are supported with 2GB of soldered, 1066MHz DDR3L-ECC. You can also choose a quad-core, 1.91GHz Atom E3845, which clocks to 1.91GHz. This 10W model ships with 4GB of soldered, 1333MHz DDR3L-ECC.

All three models supply 8GB to 32GB of soldered eMMC. The single-core E3815 model supports extended -20 to 70°C temperatures while the dual- and quad-core SKUs can live in the fully industrial -40 to 85°C range.

All other features are consistent across the board. The product page formatting suggests the quad-core model lacks the dual SATA 2.0 ports, but the datasheet identifies the interface is available for all three SKUs.

The CPU-163-15 offers a GbE controller with integrated transceiver, as well as a USB 3.0 interface and 8x USB 2.0 (4x native, 4x via USB HSIC). You get a DDI interface with support for up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz using HDMI or DVI, and up to 2560 x 1600 @ 60Hz for DisplayPort. There’s also an 18/24-bit, single-channel LVDS connection for up to 1366 x 768 @ 60Hz.

The module is further equipped with dual serial interfaces, 8-bit DIO, HD audio, and I2C. Expansion buses include LPC, SMBus, and 3x PCIe x1. There’s a watchdog and support for RTC, as well as a factory option for TPM.

The module supports 4.75V to 20V input in ATX or AT modes. Eurotech provides customization services including BIOS personalization, carrier board design, system development, and production.



Further information

The CPU-163-15 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Eurotech’s CPU-163-15 product page. At Embedded World this week, Eurotech is showcasing both the CPU-163-15 and its recent, Xeon-D based CPU-161-18. It also announced the development of a new i.MX6-based Pico-ITX SBC, which is due by the end of Q3 2017.

