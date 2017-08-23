Touch-panel PCs run Raspbian on Raspberry Pi CM3

Comfile has launched two IP65 protected, resistive touch panel PCs with 7- and 10.2-inch 800 x 480 displays, built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3.



In February, Saelig Co. announced distribution of Janz Tec’s Raspberry Pi 3-based emPC-A/RPI3 industrial controller. Now, Saelig has launched North American distribution of Korea-based Comfile’s ComfilePi line of touch panel computers built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 (CM3) computer-on-module version of the Raspberry Pi 3.







Comfile’s ComfilePi CPi-A070WR (left) and CPi-A102WR

(click image to enlarge)





RPi CM3

Comfile’s CPi-A070WR and CPi-A102WR feature 7- and 10.2-inch resistive touchscreens, respectively. Both systems offer 24-bit, 800 x 480-pixel displays with IP65 water resistance. The flame retardant devices support 0 to 70°C temperatures.

The two ComfilePi touch panels appear to be identical aside from their differing screen sizes. With the Raspberry Pi CM3 under the hood, the ComfilePi systems provide a 1.2GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 Broadcom SoC with VideoCore IV GPU and 1GB of DDR3 RAM. The CM3 lacks the RPi 3’s WiFi and Bluetooth radios, but you can add a WiFi dongle to the touch panels via one of the 3x USB 2.0 ports. The ComfilePi CPi-A070WR and CPi-A102WR also provide a 10/100 Ethernet port, a microSD slot, and an audio-out jack.







CPi-A070WR (left) and CPi-A102WR rear views

(click images to enlarge)







ComfilePi port detail view

(click image to enlarge)







ComfilePi’s microSD and audio jack (left) and 40-pin GPIO

(click images to enlarge)











ComfilePi overview on YouTube



In addition to these standard real-world connections, Comfile supplies exposed terminal pin connectors for dual RS-232 ports, each sorted out into separate TX and RX connectors, and an I2C port available via separate SDA and SCL connectors. The same bank of connectors provides a 12-24V input and several ground connections. There’s also a 5V power output and a piezo buzzer.The ComfilePi systems provide a 40-pin expansion socket pinout with 22x GPIO that offers “almost the same” pinout as the RPi 3 Model B SBC, says Comfile. The GPIO is exposed via a transparent (3.3V to 3.3V) level shifter for ESD protection.A Raspbian Linux image is available on a microSD card. Thanks to the widespread support for the Raspberry Pi, the ComfilePi can be programmed “in almost any language,” including C, C++, Java, JavaFX, Javascript, python, C#, vb.net, Rust, D, Nim, and .Net Core 2.0 applications, says Comfile.



Another RPi-based panel-PC: Janz Tec emVIEW-7/RPI3

As we reported in July, German vendor MASS unveiled a 7-inch RPI-07 all-in-one touch panel computer based on the full RPi 3 SBC, also with an 800 x 480 capacitive touchscreen.







Janz Tec’s emVIEW-7/RPI3, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



We now see that Janz Tec has launched its own emVIEW-7/RPI3 7-inch, 800 x 480 capacitive multitouch touch panel based on the aforementioned emPC-A/RPI3 controller. Standout features include a wide-range power supply, onboard WiFi and BT, an HDMI port, and a CAN interface.



Further information

The 7-inch ComfilePi CPi-A070W touch panel computer is available for $199 from Comfile Technology in Korea or $226 in North America from Saelig. The 10.2-inch ComfilePi CPi-A102WR is available for $299 from Comfile or $340 from Saelig. More information may be found on the Comfile and Saelig CPi-A070W product pages, as well as the Comfile and Saelig CPi-A102WR product pages.

