Touch-panel PCs offer a choice of Skylake or Bay Trail chips

EVOC’s P15 and P17 panel PCs provide Intel Skylake-U or Bay Trail CPUs with IP66 protected 15- or 17-inch resistive displays, plus 2x to 4x GbE ports, up to 8x USB and 6x COM ports, and HDMI, VGA, mini-PCIe, and SATA.



Like EVOC’s 15.6-inch PPC-1561 touch-panel PC from May 2008, EVOC’s fanless P15/P17 touch-panel PCs run on 6th Gen Skylake-U or Bay Trail Celeron J1900 processors. The 15-inch P15 and 17-inch P17 offer 5-wire resistive touch and a “next generation design” with “true flat display surface and narrow bezel,” says China-based EVOC. The front aluminum alloy panel offers IP66 waterproofing, dustproofing, and anti-vibration support, as well as over 7H-mohs hardness to prevent scratches, oil, dust, metal chip, and water mist damage.







P15 (left) and P17

(click images to enlarge)



The P15/P17 systems offer a choice of an up to 2GHz, quad-core Intel Celeron J1900 from the Bay Trail generation, as well as dual-core Skylake U-series i3, i5, and i7 Core processors at up to 2.5GHz. There’s also a choice with an Intel H110 I/O chipset that supports higher-end, dual-core Core i3-6100TE (2.7GHz), quad-core Core i5-6500TE (2.3GHz), and quad-core Core i7-6700TE (2.4GHz) processors. No OS support was listed.

As with the PPC-1561, the Skylake and Bay Trail versions appear to be the same except that the default 4GB of RAM can be expanded to 20GB on the Skylake-U models versus 8GB on the Celeron version. The earlier PPC-1561 does not offer the TE Skylake chips, which here support dual-channel DDR4 up to 32GB.

The P15’s 15-inch touchscreen offers 1024 x 768 resolution, a 4:3 aspect ratio,

300 cd/m2 brightness, and a 600:1 contrast ratio. The P17’s 17-inch display offers 1280 x 1024 pixels, a 5:4 aspect ratio, 250 cd/m2 brightness, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio.

Otherwise, the P15 and P17 specs are identical. The systems are equipped with a 2.5-inch SATA bay, with optional hot-swap storage. You also get an mSATA (SATA+USB) socket and a mini-PCIe slot with SIM card holder.

The highly customizable P15/P17 systems provide 2x GbE ports, with an option for two more to make 4x GbE. They provide up to 8x USB and up to 6x COM ports (with optional RS232/422/485), as well as 4-in, 4-out DIO, and a PS/2 port. Media interfaces include standard HDMI and VGA ports with an optional DVI port. Audio I/O is also available.

The Panel- and VESA mounted systems support 0 to 45℃ temperatures. They offer wide- range 9-36V DC inputs via a 4-pin terminal block connector, and offer anti-reverse connection, over-current, and over-voltage protection. An external AC220V adapter is optional. There’s also a remote on/off switch and a front-panel OSD button, which appear to support direct or remote control of brightness, system on/off, or backlighting on/off controls.



Further information

The P15 and P17 systems appear to be available for order, with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found on EVOC’s

P15/P17 announcement and its P15 and P17 product pages.

