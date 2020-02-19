Tiny, solderable i.MX8M Mini module debuts new OSM form factor

F&S unveiled a solderable, 30 x 30mm “OSM-MX8MM” module that runs Linux on an i.MX8M Mini based on an SDT.05 Open Standard Module form factor, a proposed SGET standard co-developed with Kontron and Iesy.



Stuttgart, Germany F&S Elektronik Systeme showed off a prototype of a 30 x 30mm, i.MX8M Mini based OSM-MX8MM module — the first product to adopt a proposed Open Standard Module (OSM) form factor for solderable compute modules. The open source OSM standard was developed by an SDT.05 working group within the Standardization Group for Embedded Technologies (SGET), the group behind the SMARC form factor. OSM is notable for its small footprint and capacity to be soldered directly onto a baseboard.







OSM-MX8MM prototype, front and back

OSM was developed within the SDT.05 group by F&S and two other German companies: Kontron, and Iesy. (Iesy was behind the solderable, BeagleBone-like BeagleCore module.) An additional 13 companies are also working on the standard.

The OSM standard will be available in 15 x 30mm, 30 x 30mm, 45 x 30mm, and 45 x 45mm variants and will support a variety of different CPUs. No more details on OSM were available, but a pre-release version is expected to be revealed at Embedded World to be held Feb 25-27 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Kontron announced today that it is backing out of Embedded World due to concerns about the coronavirus. Despite announced no-shows from Arm, Bridgetek, Digi-Key, FTDI, and Rohm, the show will go on, according to an Electronics Weekly report yesterday. The Mobile World Congress that had been scheduled for this month has already been cancelled over infection fears.







OSM-MX8MM and preliminary OSM standard logo

F&S’ prototype OSM-MX8MM module runs Buildroot and Yocto-based Linux on NXP’s i.MX8M Mini, which is available on its 40 x 35mm PicoCore MX8MM module. The OSM module will also support the smaller, and even more power-efficient i.MX8M Nano, which will soon appear on its similarly sized, recently announced PicoCore MX8MN

The OSM-MX8MM combines the i.MX8M Mini SoC, which has one to four 1.8GHz Cortex-A53 cores and a Cortex-M4 MCU, with up to 8GB LPDDR4. You also get up to 32GB eMMC or up to 512MB SLC NAND flash.

Pins on the bottom of the module express signals from the GbE controller, as well as I/O including USB host and OTG 2.0. There’s a MIPI-CSI camera interface and 4-lane MIPI-DSI for up to HD resolution with resistive and capacitive touch support via I2C.

The OSM-MX8MM supports additional I/O including 4x UART, 4x I2C, 2x SPI, and up to 32x DIO plus single CAN, SD, I2S audio, PWM, SPDIF, ESAI, SAI, SSI, watchdog, and RTC. There’s 5V input support, although 3W is said to be “typical.” The under 7-gram module supports 0 to 70°C or optional -20 to 85°C tolerance, with availability through 2029.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the OSM-MX8MM module. More information may be found in F&S Elektronik Systeme’s announcement and preliminary product page. F&S will show the module at its booth at Embedded World, Hall 2-138.

