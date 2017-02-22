Tiny, rugged, fanless mini-PC runs Linux on quad-core Bay Trail

ADL Embedded Solutions unveiled a tiny rugged mini-PC with quad- or dual-core Atom E3800 SoCs, HD video, 2x GbE, wide DC input, and -40 to 70°C temps.



A couple of months ago, San Diego-based ADL Embedded Solutions unveiled a compact ADLE3800SEC single-board computer, featuring quad- and dual-core Atom E3800 processors and based on a new, 75 x 75mm “Edge-Connect” SBC form-factor. Now, the company has built a rugged, 86 x 81 x 33mm “ADLEPC-1500” mini-PC around it.







ADLEPC-1500

(click image to enlarge)







ADLE3800 embedded SBC

(click image to enlarge)



Processor — choice of two Intel Atom E3800 (Bay Trail) SoCs with Gen 7 Graphics with DirectX 11, Open GL 4.0, and full HD playback: E3845 — quad-core @ 1.91GHz, 2MB cache, 10W TDP E3827 — dual-core @ 1.75GHz, 1MB cache, 8W TDP

Memory — 4GB DDR3-1333MHz (soldered)

Storage — 1x M.2 SSD socket (Key B, 2242)

Graphics — DisplayPort (2560 x 1600px) BIOS option for HDMI (1920 x 1200px) using DisplayPort cable

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports

USB — 1x USB3.0 plus 1x USB 2.0

Expansion — 2x PCIe, SMBus (both via edge connector)

Power — 20-30VDC input (standard); 7-36VDC (optional)

Physical: Dimensions — 86 x 81 x 33mm Emissions — CE/FCC compliant Mounting — DIN Rail; VESA 50 x 50mm Operating temp. — -20 to 50°C (standard); -40 to 70°C (extended; assumes conduction cooling) Shock/vibration — designed for EN50155 Railway Tolerance

Operating systems — Linux and Windows 10 and 7 compatible; pre-load options available



Stealth LPC-175F

Packaged in an 3.4 x 3.2-inch industrial-grade chassis, the ADLEPC-1500 is said to target UAVs and other unmanned systems, industrial control and robotics, data logging, wearables, traffic control systems, kiosks and ATMs, and security systems.The tiny system’s functional specs are essentially identical to those of its embedded SBC. These include:

Other tiny, rugged, Linux-friendly mini-PCs we’ve covered include CompuLab’s tiny Fitlet at 108 x 83 x 24mm, based on a quad-core 64-bit AMD x86 SoC, and Stealth’s 145 x 84 x 35mm LPC-175F, which was the smallest Atom E3845 based mini-PC we had covered prior to this new ADL system. Also noteworthy is Logic Supply’s Braswell-based CL100 NUC mini-PC, measuring 117 x 112 x 37mm and packaged in a DIN- and wall-mountable, sealed, cast aluminum and nickel plated steel case.

“Early interest and design wins include industrial printing, traffic monitoring, cyber security, security scanning and toll road or border camera applications,” stated JC Ramirez, product manager at ADL Embedded Solutions.



Further information

The ADLEPC-1500 appears to be available now, at an unstated price. Additional details may be found at ADL’s ADLEPC-1500 product page.

