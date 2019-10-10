Tiny Rock Pi S and NanoPi Neo2 Black boards debut

Radxa has opened $9.90 pre-orders for its tiny “Rock Pi S” SBC, which runs Linux on a quad -A35 RK3308. Meanwhile, FriendlyElec will soon ship a “NanoPi Neo2 Black” spin of the 40 x 40mm, Allwinner H5-based NanoPi Neo2 that adds eMMC, but reduces GPIO.



Over the last year, the focus of the community-backed Linux hacker board scene has shifted from tiny, power-sipping SBCs for IoT to more muscular, often AI-enabled boards selling for $50 to $100 built around processors such as the RK3399 and RK3399 Pro and Amlogic S922x and Amlogic A311D. But tiny boards are back with the pre-release launch of Radxa’s previously teased, 43.2 x 43.2mm Rock Pi S and the eminent release of a new 40 x 40mm NanoPi Neo2 LTS variant called the NanoPi Neo2 Black (see farther below).





Rock Pi S

(click images to enlarge)





Rock Pi S

Radxa CEO Tom Cubie teased some features and images for the Rock Pi S in June in conjunction with the v1.4 update of the RK3399-based Rock Pi 4. One model is now open for pre-order, and schematics and other documentation have posted. Yet, the size is still in question.

Radxa originally announced the Rock Pi S as being 1.5-inches square, which would make it an apparently record-breaking 38.1 x 38.1mm. Yet, we must have seen another citation that made us instead list 43 x 43mm. When we saw yesterday’s CNXSoft report on a new Seeed shopping page for the Rock Pi S, I noticed that the story listed it as 38.1mm squared and Seeed listed it as both 1.7-inch square and 38.1mm square. The problem is that 1.7-inches equals 43.18mm. The Rock Pi S wiki, meanwhile, lists it as 1.7 inches, so while we’re waiting for Tom Cubie to get back to us on this, we’re going with 43.2mm. The key takeaway here is that the damned thing is very, very small.

Yesterday’s CNXSoft report said the Rock Pi S had gone on sale for $14.90 with 512MB RAM, 512MB SD NAND flash, and a WiFi/Bluetooth module. Then they noted a $9.90 256MB page in an update. At publication time, the $14.90 page was coming up as a bad link, but the $9.90 page is still active, showing 256MB RAM with WiFi/BT, but no NAND flash. Shipments for today’s orders begin Oct. 15.

As we reported in an Oct. 2 story on the Rock Pi 4C and Rock Pi E, the Rock Pi S recently went on sale on Allnet China starting at $10 with 256MB RAM, ranging up to $24 with 512MB RAM, wireless, PoE, and 1GB NAND. Allnet China also confusingly lists the board as both 1.7-inch square and 38.1mm square.







Rock Pi S rear view

(click image to enlarge)



The Rock Pi S wiki lists options for 1GB RAM and 2GB RAM in addition to the standard 256MB and 512MB models, which will be available with or without wireless (802.11a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2). The 512MB model will also be available with optional Power-over-Ethernet on the standard 10/100 LAN port. (Note that Radxa often lists its memory and storage in Gbit rather than MB, so 1Gbit equals 256MB and 2Gbit is 512MB.)

The Rockchip RK3308 features 4x low-power, 64-bit Cortex-A35 cores clocked to 1.3GHz. There is no 2D or 3D GPU, but the extensive audio interfaces include a VAD (Voice Activity Detector). The SoC also powers the new Hangzhou Wild Chip Mcuzone MDK3308 Coreboard module and dev kit.

Radxa offers a Debian Stretch image, with Ubuntu Server coming soon. Third-party Armbian and Slackware are also available, although there’s no mention of the previously cited Buildroot support.

The Rock Pi S has USB 2.0 host and USB 2.0 OTG Type-C ports. There are also dual 26-pin headers.

Specifications listed for the Rock Pi S include:

Processor — Rockchip RK3308 (4x Cortex-A35 @ up to 1.3GHz) with audio features including VAD

Memory/storage: 256MB or 512MB RAM (possible future 1GB option) 0MB, 256MB, or 512MB SD NAND flash (possible future 1GB or 2GB options) MicroSD slot Boots from NAND or microSD

Networking: 10/100 Ethernet port with PoE option on 512MB RAM version 802.11a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2 (RTL8723DS); possible future options without WiFi/BT External antenna

Other I/O: USB 2.0 host port USB 2.0 OTG Type-C port for USB or 5V DC input 2x 26-pin GPIO headers with 4x I2C, 3x PWM, 2x SPI, 3x UART, 2x I2S0; 2x 5V and 2x 3.3V DC inputs

Other features — Maskrom and reset keys

Power — 5V via Type-C or 5V or 3.3V via

Dimensions — 1.7-inch square (43.18 x 43.18mm)

Operating system — Debian Stretch and “coming soon” Ubuntu Server images; also supports third-party Armbian and Slackware

Radxa has been busy of late. Last month, the company unveiled a Rock Pi X SBC with an Intel “Cherry Trail” Atom x5-Z8300 with up to 4GB LPDDR3 and up to 128GB eMMC. The open-spec Raspberry Pi lookalike is further equipped with USB 3.0, microSD, HDMI, eDP/MIPI, GbE, and a 40-pin header plus optional WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 LE.

Earlier this month, Radxa unveiled a Rock Pi 4B variant called the Rock Pi 4C that will ship later this month for $74.95 with 4GB RAM. The RK3399-based Rock Pi 4C adds a 2-lane mini-DisplayPort for dual simultaneous displays. In that same post we reported on an upcoming Rock Pi E SBC with a quad -A53 Rockchip RK3328 and dual Ethernet ports.







Rock Pi 4C (left) and ecoPI Starter

(click images to enlarge)



Earlier this week, CNXSoft reported on an ecoPI Starter mini-PC kit for the Rock Pi 4 from Allnet China with an aluminum case and acrylic cover. The $16.50 kit has enough room to fit an M.2 NVMe SSD card.



NanoPi Neo2 Black

FriendlyElec has posted a wiki for a NanoPi Neo2 Black variant of the NanoPi Neo2 LTS that should appear soon with a new eMMC socket. The addition required reducing the GPIO pincount. An Oct. 8 CNXSoft report expected shipment within hours or days, with no pricing listed, but it still hasn’t appeared.







NanoPi Neo2 Black and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



In early 2017, the quad -A7, 40 x 40mm NanoPi Neo was joined by the 64-bit quad -A53 NanoPi Neo2 . The Neo2 was the same as the Neo except for the faster H5 SoC, a switch to GbE from 10/100 Ethernet, two more USB headers, and the lack of a 256MB RAM option. The Neo2 has since been updated with a v1.1 model that added a 1GB RAM option, and it’s now referred to as the Neo2-LTS (for long-term support).

Like the v1.1 LTS model, the new Neo2 Black, which is named for its switch from a blue to a black PCB, offers a 1GB RAM option in addition to the standard 512MB. Yet the big change is the new eMMC socket. It uses the usual FriendlyElec eMMC options, starting at $9.95 for 8GB eMMC 5.1.

The NanoPi Neo2 Black changes the GPIO from the previous 12- and 24-pin headers — with the latter offering compatibility with the Raspberry Pi’s first 24 pins — with 6- and 10-pin headers. The 6-pin header offers single USB, audio out, and GPIO, and the 10-pin gives you single I2C and UART, multiple GPIOs and power signals. OS support includes Ubuntu 16.04 (FriendlyCore), OpenWrt, and more.



Further information

The Rock Pi S is available at Seeed for $9.90 with 256MB RAM and WiFi/BT with shipments starting Oct. 15. The Seeed Rock Pi S shopping page has a currently broken link on the bottom that should eventually point you to the $14.90 512MB/512MB model. Radxa also offers a Rock Pi S wiki.

The NanoPi Neo2 Black will soon go on sale for an undisclosed price. More information may be found at FriendlyElec’s preliminary NanoPi Neo2 Black wiki, and it should soon appear on the FriendlyElec store.

