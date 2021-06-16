Tiny Radxa Zero SBC runs Armbian on Amlogic S905Y2

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Radxa’s Raspberry Pi Zero-like “Radxa Zero” SBC runs on Amlogic’s quad -A53 S905Y2 and sells for $15 (512MB LPDDR4) to $45 (4GB with 16GB eMMC). Features include WiFi/BT, 4K-ready micro-HDMI, 40-pin GPIO, and 2x USB Type-C.



The Raspberry Pi Compute Module series has followed mainstream Pi SBCs into Cortex-A53 and Cortex-A72 territory with the RPi CM3/CM3+ and CM4. Yet, the slightly larger and more SBC-like Raspberry Pi Zero and WiFi/BT enabled Raspberry Pi Zero W are still stuck with a 1GHz, ARM11-based Broadcom BCM2836. They nevertheless remain popular due to their $5 price, 65 x 30mm dimensions, and support for Raspberry Pi HATs and most Pi software.







Radxa has now introduced limited quantities of an early developer version of a Radxa Zero SBC with roughly the same form factor, but rocking Amlogic’s 1.8GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A53 S905Y2 (see farther below). Other Raspberry Pi Zero W pseudo-clones include SinoVoip’s Allwinner H2+ based Banana Pi M2 Zero and Trenz’s Xilinx Zynq-7010 based ZynqBerryZero

The first Radxa Zero models are available in the following configurations (Note: WiFi 4 is 802.11n and WiFi 5 is 802.11ac):

512MB LPDDR4, WiFi4/BT4 — 15$

1GB LPDDR4, WiFi4/BT4 — 20$

2GB LPDDR4, 8GB eMMC, WiFi5/BT5 — 30$

4GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, WiFi5/BT5 — 45$



The eMMC is expandable to 128GB and there is a microSD slot. Aside from the faster processor and greater memory capacity, one of the key enhancements is the switch from an HD-ready mini-HDMI port to a micro-HDMI 2.1 with [email protected] HDR and [email protected] H265/VP9 decode.

In place of the Pi Zero’s dual micro-USB ports, one of which is dedicated to power input, you get dual Type-C ports. The USB 2.0 Type C is an OTG port that supports 5V input and the USB 3.0 Type-C is a host port. Like the Pi Zero, the 66 x 30mm SBC has a 40-pin GPIO header and supports ADC, UART, SPI, and PWM. There is also a crypto chip, an antenna mount, and a user button.

Amlogic’s 1.8GHz, quad-core, -A53 S905Y2 has a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. This is one of Amlogic’s 12nm fabricated 12th generation SoCs along with a similar S905X2, which adds GbE and 10/100 PHYs, among other changes. (The S905Y2 lacks Ethernet.) These two “g12a” architecture SoCs were announced in 2018 along with the more powerful, g12b architecture S922X, a quad -A73 SoC that powers the Odroid-N2 SBC.

The Radxa Zero supports Android 9, but the official support OS is Armbian. The Radxa Zero will almost certainly offer open-specs and community support like other Radxa SBCs, such as the recent, RK3399 OP1 based Rock Pi 4 Plus. We do not yet see a wiki page, however.

Speaking of Armbian, Khadas just announced Armbian support for its high-end, Amlogic A311D based Khadas Vim3 SBC. Khadas also announced VIM3 support for Google AOSP and the non-Linux Google Fuchsia. Fuchsia recently appeared as an option on Google’s first-gen Nest Hub.



Further information

Limited quantities of the Radxa Zero are available starting at $15 to early developers (see pricing above). A shopping page should follow when full production starts in mid-August. More information may be found in the Radxa Forum announcement.

