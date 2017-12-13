Tiny quad-core Linux SBCs slim down and get an RPi-like carrier

FriendlyElec has unveiled COM-like variants of its tiny, low-cost quad-core, Allwinner H3- and H5-based NanoPi Neo and Neo2 SBCs, plus an RPi style carrier.



FriendlyElec’s new $8 “NanoPi Neo Core” and $25 “NanoPi Neo Core2” boards are low-profile variants of the company’s earlier 40 x 40mm NanoPi Neo and NanoPi Neo 2 SBCs, but with their large, topside USB and Ethernet connectors replaced by a third dual-row pin header. As a result, the new boards are more like computer-on-modules (COMs) than single-board computers (SBCs), in that they’re meant to be combined with off-the-shelf or custom carrier boards, such as FriendlyElec’s RPi 3-like Mini Shield (see farther below).









Upper row: NanoPi Neo Core (left) compared to NanoPi Neo;

Lower row: NanoPi Neo Core2 (left) compared to NanoPi Neo2

(click images to enlarge)







NanoPi Neo Core (left) and Neo Core2 details

(click images to enlarge)







NanoPi Neo Core and Core2 expansion interface pinout

(click image to enlarge)







NanoPi Neo Core/Core2 Mini Shield with Neo Core 2 and M.2 SSD installed (left) and Mini Shield details

(click images to enlarge)



Processor: Neo Core — Allwinner H3 (4x Cortex-A7 @ 1.2GHz) Neo Core2 — Allwinner H5 (4x 64-bit Cortex A53 @ 1.2GHz)

RAM: Neo Core — 256MB or 512MB DDR3 Neo Core2 — 512MB or 1GB DDR3

Storage: 8GB/16GB/32GB eMMC (0GB option available on Neo Core) 1x MicroSD Slot

Networking: Neo Core — 100Mbit Ethernet Neo Core2 — 10/100/1000Mbit Ethernet

USB — 3x USB Host; microUSB OTG + power input

Expansion headers — 3x 2.54mm-pitch dual row headers (2x 24-pin; 1x 20-pin) containing GPIO, UART, SPI, I2C, audio in/out, Ethernet, power, etc. (see pinout image above)

Other — 2x LEDs for power and system status

Power — 5V DC @ 2A

Dimensions — 40 x 40mm

Operating temperature — -40 to 80°C

Operating system — Ubuntu Core; Armbian; U-boot bootloader

The new COM-like “Core” variants have the same 40 x 40mm PCB footprint as the earlier models. However, while the original models implement their I/O and power interfaces using a pair of dual-row headers along with large, standard-sized USB and Ethernet connectors, the Core and Core2 models use a set of three expansion headers for everything, thereby dramatically reducing each board’s vertical profile — and also freeing up space on the top surface of the board.Each of these new NanoPi Neo Core boards implements all the functional specs of its predecessor, with the Core being built around the 1.2GHz quad-core Cortex-A7 based Allwinner H3 SoC, and the Core 2 using Allwinner’s 64-bit, 1.2GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 based H5. Additionally, both Core models are available with up to 32GB of onboard eMMC flash. But whereas the Neo Core is limited to the same SDRAM options as the Neo (256MB or 512MB), the Neo Core 2 adds a 1GB RAM option on top of the Neo 2’s 512MB limit.In lieu of the Neo Core boards’ lack of real-world USB and Ethernet connectors, FriendlyElec has developed a “Mini Shield” carrier board, implemented in a Raspberry Pi 3 compatible form-factor, to simplify developments and projects based on the boards. The combination of a NanoPi Neo Core or Core2 with the Mini Shield “can be well fit into a common RPi 3’s case,” says the company.FriendlyElec lists the following specifications for the NanoPi Neo Core and Core2 boards:

The NanoPi Neo Core, NanoPi Neo Core2, and NanoPi Neo Core/Core2 Mini Shield are currently available, priced at $7.99 (with 256MB RAM), $24.99 (with 1GB RAM and 8GB eMMC), and $10.99, respectively (plus shipping). Further details are available at FriendlyElec’s NanoPi Neo Core, NanoPi Neo Core2, and NanoPi Neo Core/Core2 Mini Shield product pages.

