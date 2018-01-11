Tiny solderable quad Cortex-A17 module has 4GB RAM and HDMI 2.0

Sudo’s solderable, 65 x 40mm “SudoProc” module features a 1.8GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A17 SoC with 4GB LPDDR3, up to 512GB eMMC, a GbE controller, HDMI 2.0, and -25 to 85°C support.



Slovenia-based startup Sudo Sistemi reached out to us with news of an upcoming SudoProc computer-on-module touted for being solderable and compact (65 x 40 x 4.3mm). Sudo has yet to get back to our request for confirmation that the module’s 1.8GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A17 SoC is a Rockchip RK3288, although we can’t imagine what else it might be.

The high-end specs certainly match the RK3288, including the SoC’s 600MHz Mali-T764 GPU and embedded security engine with 256-bit AES. The SudoProc module’s 4GB of dual-channel, 1066MHz LPDDR3 RAM, Gigabit Ethernet controller, and support for HDMI 2.0-expressed 4K, 10-bit H.265 video decoding also fit the profile. Presumably, the module runs Linux and/or Android, but there were no details on that score.







SudoProc

RK3288 block diagram (unconfirmed SudoProc SoC)

This is only the second, independently available RK3288-based computer-on-module we’ve seen, following Boardcon’s MINI3288 , which is also available on its sandwich-style EM3288 SBC. The RK3288 is a mainstay on Android mini-PCs, and is found on several Linux/Android ready open source SBCs in our recently posted guide to 103 hacker boards . These include the Firefly-RK3288, Firefly-RK3288 Reload, Tinker Board, and newer boards like Pine64’s Rock64 and the Libre Computer built Firefly-ROC-RK3328-CC (Renegade).Not only does the SudoProc module offer a lot of RAM, but the tiny module provides a surprisingly large amount of onboard eMMC 4.5 storage. It defaults to 32GB, with allotments of up to 512GB available on demand. There’s also support for 2x SDIO 3.0.

In addition to HDMI 2.0, video support includes eDP, 4-lane MIPI-DSI, and 10-lane single- and dual-channel LVDS. You also get 4-lane MIPI-CSI, 8-bit CIF input, and configurable 4-lane MIPI I/O. Audio support includes SPDIF and I2S/PCM.

The 218-pin SudoProc is further equipped with interfaces including USB 2.0 host and OTG, as well as 5x UART, 5x I2C, 3x SPI, 4x PWM with interrupt, and up to 100 GPIOs, which are programmable as interrupt inputs. Other listed I/O includes 3-channel, 10-bit SAR-ADC, 8-bit TS stream shared with CIF, a “Host” interface shared with GMAC, and a GPS interface. Optional, on-demand I/O includes HSIC 2.0, PS/2, and Smart Card.

The 5V/3A module supports 1.8V to 3.3V output, and allows remote control of the PMIC. Sudo was particularly proud of its thermal dissipation design. There’s an integrated heatsink and maximum thermal dissipation of 10W, as well as estimated 25 to 85°C. (Testing is in progress.) No carrier board has been announced as of yet.



Further information

No pricing or availability was provided for the SudoProc, which Sudo Sistemi says has attracted “one big client.” More information may be found by contacting [email protected], and more details should soon appear on the currently empty Wearesudo.com.

