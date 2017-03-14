Tiny, open spec, GbE-equipped, quad Cortex-A53 SBC sells for $15

FriendlyElec’s 40 x 40mm, Ubuntu Core ready “NanoPi Neo2” updates the Neo with a 64-bit Allwinner H5 and a GbE port.



FriendlyElec (FriendlyARM) has added to its line of tiny, open spec NanoPi Neo SBCs with a Neo2 model that advances to an ARMv8 architecture. Whereas the similarly 40 x 40mm NanoPi Neo and wireless-enabled NanoPi Neo Air run Ubuntu Core on a quad-core, Cortex-A7 Allwinner H3 clocked to 1.2GHz, the NanoPi Neo2 moves up to a quad-core, Cortex-A53 Allwinner H5. The A5, which is also found on the Orange Pi PC 2 hacker SBC, is joined by a higher-end Mali-450 GPU. No clock rate is specified.







NanoPi Neo2, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



If the earlier NanoPi Neo models were the smallest quad-core ARM hacker boards SBCs on the market, the Neo2 is certainly the smallest 64-bit ARM hacker board. The promotional price of $15 places it in between the $8 to $10 (512MB) Neo and the $20 Neo Air.

The Neo2 once again runs Ubuntu Core, and an Armbian Linux image is also available. Like other NanoPi SBCs, the Neo2 is fully open source, with full schematics and other resources available.







NanoPi Neo2 (left) and Allwinner H5 block diagram

(click images to enlarge)







NanoPi Neo2 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The layout and feature set are closely based on the NanoPi Neo, with a few key additions. There’s no longer a 256MB option, just the 512MB DDR3 version, and the Fast Ethernet port has advanced to Gigabit Ethernet. FriendlyElec also appears to have added two USB 2.0 headers in addition to the coastline USB 2.0 host port and power-ready micro-USB OTG port.Once again, you get a microSD slot, serial debug and audio interfaces, and two banks of expansion connectors. There’s a high-speed 12-pin interface and a 24-pin low-speed connector said to be pin-compatible with the first 24 pins of the Raspberry Pi.

The NanoPi Neo2 lacks the extra features added by the Neo Air model, including WiFi and Bluetooth, 8GB eMMC, and a DVP camera connector. (The Air sacrifices the Ethernet and USB host port, however.) Some of these features can be added to the Neo2 via FriendlyElec’s many accessories, such as a USB-based WiFi module and an 8GB microSD card.







NanoPi Neo2 pinout

(click image to enlarge)



Specifications listed for the NanoPi Neo2 include:

Processor — Allwinner H5 (4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.2GHz); ARM Mali-450 GPU (6x cores); 512KB L2 cache

Memory – 512MB DDR3 SDRAM

Storage — MicroSD slot

Networking — 10/100/1000Mbit Ethernet port

Other I/O: USB 2.0 host port 2x USB 2.0 headers Micro-USB 2.0 OTG port (with power input) Debug serial port header (4-pin) Audio in and out header 12-pin GPIO with USB, IR, I2S etc., 24-pin GPIO with UART, SPI, I2C, etc. compatible with RPi’s first 24 pins

Other features — LEDs

Power — +5V @ 2A via micro-USB input or GPIO

Dimensions — 40 x 40mm

Operating system — Ubuntu Core; Armbian; U-boot available



Further information

The NanoPi Neo2 is available at a promotional price of $15 plus shipping from China. More information may be found in FriendlyElec’s NanoPi Neo2 shopping page and wiki, as well as this GitHub page.

