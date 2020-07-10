Tiny modules unlock i.MX8M Mini and Nano

Keith & Koep’s Linux-friendly 48 x 32mm “Myon II” and “Myon II Nano” modules feature the i.MX8M Mini and Nano with 8GB and 4GB LPDDR4, respectively, along with eMMC expansion, GbE, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, and up to -40 to 85°C support.



Germany-based Keith & Koep has added two new members to its 48 x 32 x 4.2mm Myon family of compute modules. While the Myon I runs Linux on a Snapdragon 4.0, the pin-compatible Myon II and Myon II Nano integrate NXP’s i.MX8M Mini and i.MX8M Nano, respectively. The company previously showcased the i.MX8M Mini in its larger, SODIMM-style Trizeps VIII Mini, which was announced last year along with an i.MX8M-based Trizeps VIII module.







Myon II, front and back

(click image to enlarge)







Myon II Nano, front and back

(click image to enlarge)



Since Keith & Koep does not post press releases, we are not sure when the Myon II arrived, but they are listed as “new” and we have yet to see any coverage of the modules. Both the Myon II and Myon II Nano support Linux Kernel 4.14, Android 9, and Windows 10 IoT Core.The Cortex-A53-based i.MX8M Mini and Nano use a more advanced 14LPC FinFET process than the i.MX8M but lack its support for HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0. Both Myon II modules provide quad-core models clocked to 1.8GHz (Mini) and 1.5GHz (Nano). The Mini is equipped with a 266MHz Cortex-M4 core and the Nano has a 400MHz Cortex-M7. They both offer Vivante GC7000UL 3D/2D GPUs with support for OpenGL, OpenCL and Vulkan, but the Nano lacks the Mini’s video processing unit (VPU)

The i.MX8M Nano is also found on modules including F&S’ 40 x 35mm PicoCore MX8MN, which is still the smallest Nano-based module we’ve seen. The Myon II Nano is the second smallest.

The Myon II ships with 8GB LPDDR4-3200 while the Myon II Nano has 4GB. They both provide an empty eMMC socket and support dual microSD slots on a carrier via SDIO. The 3-5V modules provide a PMIC and a GbE controller.







Myon II (left) and Myon II Nano block diagrams

(click images to enlarge)



Interfaces expressed via the dual 100-pin Hirose connectors include 4-channel MIPI-DSI or LVDS, 4-channel MIPI-CSI, and an audio codec with support for headphone out, speaker out, stereo in, and microphone. You also get SPDIF I/O, I2S, and multichannel SAI audio interfaces.

Additional features include 4x UART, USB 2.0 OTG, PCIe, I2C, SPI, QSPI, PWM, and GPIOs. The modules are available in 0 to 70°C, -25 to 85°C, and -40 to 85°C tolerant models with 10-year availability.







i-PAN M7 CoverLens Touchpanel PC, front and back

(click image to enlarge)



As with the Myon I, an i-PAN M7 CoverLens starter kit is available. The device comprises a small baseboard slapped onto the back of a 7-inch, 800 x 480 capacitive touchscreen. For more details, see our Myon I report

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Myon II and Myon II Nano. More information may be found on Keith & Koep’s Myon II and Myon II Nano product pages.