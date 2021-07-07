Tiny module gears up Intel’s Elkhart Lake

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Portwell’s Linux-ready, industrial temperature “PCOM-BA02GL” is a Mini Type 10 module with Intel’s Elkhart Lake CPUs, up to 8GB IBECC RAM, 2.5GbE, 10x USB, 2x SATA, 4x PCIe, and DP and LVDS.



The COM Express compute module form factors that continue to dominate the x86 world were considered remarkably compact when they were announced 16 years ago. Yet the COM Express “Compact” Type 6 is considerably larger than newer form factors such as Qseven and SMARC, as well as many SBCs such as the Raspberry Pi. The exception is the RPi sized, 84 x 55mm Mini Type 10, which American Portwell Technology, Inc. has adopted for its Intel Elkhart Lake based PCOM-BA02GL module.







PCOM-BA02GL, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The PCOM-BA02GL joins other Elkhart Lake based Mini Type 10 modules including Congatec’s Conga-MA7 , Kontron’s COMe-mEL10 (E2) , and TQ’s TQMxE40M . Portwell’s latest module follows the company’s recent, Elkhart Lake based, Compact Type 6 PCOM-B645VG

The PCOM-BA02GL runs Ubuntu, Yocto, Wind River Linux 7, Android 10, Win 10, and VxWorks on Intel’s 10nm fabricated Elkhart Lake “E” and “RE” SoCs with TDPs ranging from 9W to 12W. The E models supported by Portwell include the dual-core Atom x6211E, two quad-core models up to the 1.8GHz/3.0GHz Atom x6425E, and the quad-core 1.8GHz/3.0 GHz Pentium J6426. You can also choose, the quad-core, 1.9GHz Atom x6425RE, which adds TSN and Intel’s TCC synchronized networking features.

You can load up to 8GB LPDDR4-3200, including optional In-Band ECC (IBECC) RAM. The module is equipped with a 2.5GbE MaxLinear GPY215 controller.

The PCOM-BA02GL provides 4x PCIe 3.0 x1, 2x USB 3.1, 8x USB 2.0, 2x SATA III, and Intel HD Audio. For displays, there is a DDI1 interface with a choice of HDMI and DP at up to 4096x 2160 @ 60Hz. There is also a choice of eDP with the same resolution or 24-bit, dual-channel LVDS at up to 2560x 1600 @ 60Hz.

Other I/Os include 8x GPIO, 2x UART, I2C, and SMBus. Security features include TPM 2.0 and Intel AES support. The module has a 4.75-20VDC input with AT/ATX support and can handle a -40 to 85°C operating range. Heatsinks are optional.







PCOM-BA02GL block diagram (left) and PCOM-CA00 carrier

(click images to enlarge)



PCOM-CA00 Micro-ATX carrier board is available for the module with GbE, 2x SATA, 2x USB 3.0, 8x USB 2.0, and 2x serial ports. You also get HD audio, DP, LVDS, and 4x PCIe x1, among other features.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the PCOM-BA02GL. More information may be found in American Portwell’s announcement and product page.

