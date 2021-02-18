Tiny module combines i.MX8M Mini and rich I/O

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ICOP’s NX8MM-D168 is a 35 x 55mm Linux-friendly module featuring the i.MX8M Mini, 2GB LPDDR4 as well as eMMC, GbE, 2xUSB, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, PCIe, UART, SPI, I2C and PWM. The module provides a 168-pin board-to-board connector.

ICOP Technology has released its NX8MM-D168 module based on NXP’s i.MX8M Mini SoC. The NX8MM-D168 runs Yocto Linux and Android 9 on the 1.6GHz i.MX8M Mini. NXP’s Cortex-A53-based i.MX8M Mini uses a more advanced 14LPC FinFET process than the i.MX8M but doesn’t share its support for HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0. The NX8MM-D168 board uses a 168-pin board-to-board connector for configurable I/O expansion and has soldered-on LPDDR4 and eMMC.

NX8MM-D168 top (left) and bottom

(click images to enlarge)

The NX8MM-D168 appears to be a significant departure for the Taiwan-based ICOP, which has previously focused on embedded boards and systems based on the x86 Vortex series CPUs from its sister company DM&P Group, along with some Intel processor-based based boards. A recent ICOP SBC we covered is the “VEX2-6415”. The NX8MM-D168 appears to be the company first foray into i.MX8M Mini-based boards.

There’s been a slew of products we’ve covered over the past 12 months based on the i.MX8M Mini. The most recent of these include Gateworks’ “Venice” family of SBCs, Avnet’s “MaaxBoard Mini” SBC, and Keith & Koep’s “Myon II” module.

The tiny the NX8MM-D168 measures 35 x 55mm, a little less half the size of a credit card. While not the smallest module we’ve seen by far, it’s worth comparing to Keith & Koep’s “Myon II” (mentioned above) which measures 48mm x 32mm and is likewise based on the i.MX8M Mini SoC.

NX8MM-D168 dimensions

(click image to enlarge)

For such a small board, the NX8MM-D168 offers a rich set of I/O including GbE, USB, UART, SPI, I2C, PWM, MIPI-DSI and more (see details below).

Specifications listed for the NX8MM-D168 include:

Processor — NXP i.MX8M Mini Quad (4x Cortex-A53 @ up to 1.6GHz); GCNanoUltra for 3D acceleration; GC320 for 2D acceleration; 1080p60 VPU; Cortex-M4F

Memory/storage: 1GB/2GB LPDDR4 (soldered on) eMMC socket for up to 64GB MicroSD slot (optional)

Networking — Gbit Ethernet port

Media I/O: MIPI-DSI MIPI-CSI Up to 3x I2S/SAI, S/PDIF input/output

Other I/O: 2x USB 2.0 1x Gen 2.1 PCIe Up to 4x UART Up to 3x SPI Up to 3x I2C Up to 4xPWM Up to 40x GPIO

Expansion — 168-pin board-to-board connector

Power — +5V

Operating temperature — 0° to 60°C or -40° to 85°C

Dimensions — 55 x 33mm

Weight — 8g

Operating system — Yocto Linux, Android 9



Further Information

No price is given for the NX8MM-D168. More information can be found on ICOP’s announcement and on the NX8MM-D168 product page.