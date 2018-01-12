Tiny module and SBC run Linux or Android on i.MX8M

Variscite’s 55 x 30mm “DART-MX8M” showcases NXP’s 1.5GHz, quad-A53 i.MX8M SoC with up to 4GB LPDDR4, up to 64GB eMMC, WiFi-ac, BT 4.2, PCIe, and HDMI 2.0, plus an optional carrier that’s also sold as a “VAR-DT8MCustomBoard” SBC.



Variscite unveiled a “coming soon” DART-MX8M computer-on-module and VAR-DT8MCustomBoard carrier board/SBC that tap NXP’s new i.MX8M SoC. The DART-MX8M follows other NXP-based DART modules, such as the i.MX UL based DART-6UL, which in November received a clock rate upgrade to up to 900MHz.







DART-MX8M, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The DART-MX8M followed Technexion’s Wandboard.org project in announcing products based on the i.MX8M. Wandboard.org’s Wand-Pi-8M SBCs, which are part of our recent guide to 103 Linux/Android hacker boards , will ship in the Spring.

This week NXP announced availability of the i.MX8M, complete with Android Things and Alexa support. NXP also unveiled its own i.MX8M Evaluation Kit.







VAR-DT8MCustomBoard

(click image to enlarge)



Finally, Variscite released some details about an upcoming, unnamed NXP iMX8 module that taps the higher-end, hexa-core iMX8 SoC with 2x 1.8GHz Cortex-A72, 4x -A53, and 2x -M4F MCUs. We’ll circle back to this when we get a product image and some more details.



DART-MX8M

Variscite’s 55 x 30 x 4.7mm DART-MX8M module is available in dual- or quad-core versions of the 1.5GHz, Cortex-A53 i.MX8M. The SoC incorporates a Vivante GC7000Lite GPU and VPU, enabling 4K HEVC/H265, H264, and VP9 video decoding with HDR (high-dynamic-range rendering) technology. It also provides a 266MHz Cortex-M4 core for real-time tasks, as well as a security subsystem.







DART-MX8M (left) and i.MX8M block diagrams

(click images to enlarge)



The DART-MX8M is available with Linux and Android BSPs, and provides up to 4GB LPDDR4 and 4GB to 64GB eMMC. The module also supplies 802.11ac/a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2/BLE radios, as well as a GbE controller.

Media interfaces include HDMI 2.0 and eDP, both of which can drive 4Kp60 video, plus dual-channel LVDS for up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60fps. Dual 4-lane, MIPI-CSI2 camera interfaces are available, and audio features include headphone, mic, and line-in, plus up to 5x digital serial I2S/SAI and SPDIF interfaces.

The DART-MX8M further supports 2x USB 3.0 OTG, 4x up to 4Mbps UARTs, 3x I2C, 3x SPI, and 2x PCIe 2.0 x1. It also provides SD/SDIO/MMC and 2x QSPI, and enables an RTC on a carrier board. The module runs on 3.4 to 4.5V power, with 3.3V I/O voltage, and is available in 0 to 70°C and -40 to 85°C models.



DART-MX8M Kits and VAR-DT8MCustomBoard

The DART-MX8M is available with VAR-STK-MX8M and higher-end, touchscreen equipped VAR-DVK-MX8M evaluation kits. Both are built around a VAR-DT8MCustomBoard carrier that will also be sold as a sandwich-style, end-product ready SBC. The DVK version adds a 7-inch, WVGA capacitive touchscreen plus an Ethernet cable and 5V power supply. Both the DVK and SDK models provide a micro-USB debug cable, antenna, and boot/rescue microSD cards. A camera module is under consideration.







VAR-DVK-MX8M with VAR-DT8MCustomBoard (left) and VAR-DT8MCustomBoard block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Processor (via DART-MX8M) — NXP i.MX8M (2x or 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.5GHz); Vivante GC7000Lite GPU; Cortex-M4 @ 266MHz

Memory (via DART-MX8M) — up to 4x LPDDR4 RAM; 4GB to 64GB eMMC

Storage — MicroSD slot

Wireless (via DART-MX8M) — 802.11ac/a/b/g/n; Bluetooth 4.2/BLE

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet port

Multimedia I/O: HDMI 2.0a port DisplayPort 1.3 port 18/24-bit dual-channel LVDS with PWM backlight control Optional 4-wire, 4-pin resistive or capacitive 6-pin touchscreens (FFC/FPC) Serial camera board-to-board connector 3.5mm headphone and line-in jacks Mic interface

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.0 host ports USB 3.0 OTG Type-C port Micro-USB serial RS232 port RS232 debug header 2x RS232 headers

Expansion: Connectors for QSPI, UART, SPI, I2C, JTAGE, SPDIF, SAI, GPIOs 2x mini-PCIe slots

Other features — RTC with battery backup socket

Power — 5V DC input via 2.5mm jack

Dimensions — 150 x 90 x 29mm

Operating system — Linux and Android BSPs

Specifications listed for the VAR-DT8MCustomBoard include:



Further information

The DART-MX8M module, VAR-DT8MCustomBoard, and VAR-STK-MX8M and VAR-DVK-MX8M evaluation kits are “coming soon” at undisclosed prices. More information may be found in the NXP DART-MX8M product page, as well as the DART-MX8M Kits page and VAR-DT8MCustomBoard page.

