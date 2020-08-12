Tiny module and dev kit run RT Linux on STM32MP1

Exor’s 25.4 x 25.4mm, extended temp “NanoSOM nS02” module runs real-time Linux and its XPlatform industrial IoT software on a soldered, 800MHz STM32MP157 with up to 1GB DDR3L and 32GB eMMC. An “OpenHMI nS02” dev kit with 5-inch touchscreen is optional.



Italian embedded technology firm Exor Embedded has launched a NanoSOM nS02 module that runs real-time Linux on the new 800MHz version of ST’s dual-core, Cortex-A7 based STM32MP157. As with the recent, Apollo Lake based, FPGA-enabled GigaSOM GS01 module, Exor announced the product with Arrow, which will be distributing the module and an OpenHMI nS02 Development Kit (see farther below).







NanoSOM nS02 and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)







NanoSOM nS02, front and back

(click image to enlarge)



The IoT-oriented, 25.4 x 25.4 x 3mm NanoSOM nS02 is a bit larger than Octavo’s 18 x 18mm OSD32MP15x SiP module based on the same 800MHz STM32MP157, which also includes a 3D GPU and a Cortex-M4 core. The nS02 has the same dimensions as Kontron’s SOM-STM32MP157 and it edges out Ka-Ro’s 27 x 27mm QSMP Exor offers a BSP with Yocto Project code and an OSADL Real-time Linux (or Linux RT) kernel. Optionally, you can run Exor’s XPlaform software, which includes its JMobile industrial automation suite, embedded Open HMI GUI software, and Corvina Cloud IIoT Platform with MQTT and OPC-UA interfaces and connectivity for telemetry, remote assistance, and OPEN-VPN. XPlatform also includes an IEC61131 CODESYS or EXOR xPLC runtime.

The module ships with secure boot and TrustZone support and is available with an optional, hardware-enabled security solution. The security add-on includes digital rights management, encryption, and secure download technology,

The NanoSOM nS02 is equipped with up to 1GB DDR3L and up to 32GB eMMC. Standard configurations are 256MB or 512MB with 4GB eMMC or 1GB with 8GB eMMC.

Dual 10/100 Ethernet ports are supported via a MAC and a Direct Line Interface. A Microchip LAN9512 controller supports the LAN, as well as 2x USB 2.0 host and a single USB OTG interface.

The module enables displays via a 24-bit RGB LCD parallel or 2-lane MIPI-DSI interfaces and there’s an up to 12-bit camera input. Other interfaces include 2x SD, 4x SPI, 4x UART, 2x CAN, and single I2C and I2S. You also get 5x GPIO and various analog inputs.

The NanoSOM nS02 has a 3.3V input, battery and superCAP support, a watchdog, RTC, voltage monitoring, and JTAG. The module supports 0 to 70°C temperatures and offers 10-year availability.



OpenHMI nS02 kit

According to the announcement on Electronic-Lab, Arrow will provide a development kit for the module. The CNXSoft report that alerted us to the nS02 notes said the kit was not yet available, but might eventually appear on this Arrow shopping page which offers a kit that supports an earlier NanoSOM nS01 module with an i.MX6ULL SoC.







OpenHMI nS02 Development Kit and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Yet, Exor, mentions a 5” OpenHMI nS02 Development Kit and we noticed that we had linked to that product page in our earlier, June 8 GigaSOM GS01 report. Based on the earlier kit for the nS01, the OpenHMI nS02 combines a baseboard with a 5-inch 800 x 480 PCAP touchscreen.

The OpenHMI nS02 kit provides a microSD slot, WiFi, dual 10/100 LAN ports, dual USB host ports, and micro-USB OTG and micro-USB serial debug ports. Other features including CAN and serial interfaces can be seen in the block diagram above.



Further information

The NanoSOM nS02 is available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Exor’s NanoSOM nS02 and OpenHMI nS02 Development Kit product pages.