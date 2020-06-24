Tiny, Linux-ready Gemini Lake mini-PC starts at $155

CHUWI has launched a 61 x 61 x 43mm “LarkBox” mini-PC on Indiegogo that runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s Gemini Lake with prices starting at $155 with 6GB LPDDR4, 128GB eMMC, an M.2 for an SSD, WiFi/BT, 2x USB 3.0, and a 4K-ready HDMI 2.0 port.



Shenzhen, China based CHUWI has blown past its $25.8K Indiegogo goal for its much hyped LarkBox mini-PC, pulling in over a quarter million dollars so far. Billed as the world’s smallest 4K mini-PC, the 61 x 61 43mm, 127-gram device is designed as a desktop replacement and home theater system, as well as a platform for Point of Sale (POS), digital signage, kiosks, presentations, and CCTV applications. A $155 Early Bird package is still left, with pricing moving to $169. Shipments are due in August.







The LarkBox has a built-in fan for its quad-core, 1.5GHz/2.3GHz Celeron J4115 from Intel’s Gemini Lake follow-on to Apollo Lake. The SoC has a 750MHz Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU and a 10W TDP.

Hardkernel recently announced an Odroid-H2+ upgrade to its Odroid-H2 SBC that moved to the faster new Celeron J4115, which the company said Intel released earlier this year “for small manufacturers like us.” The LarkBox runs Windows 10 or Linux distros such as Ubuntu.

There are numerous Windows-oriented Gemini Lake mini-PCs on the market, though none so small as this. Larger, more industrial Gemini Lake mini-PCs that support Linux include GigaIPC’s QBiX Series.







The LarkBox is equipped with 6GB LPDDR4, 128GB eMMC, a microSD slot, and an M.2 2242 slot that supports SSDs. There is no LAN port, but you get dual-band 802.11ac WiFi with Bluetooth 5.1. The HDMI 2.0 port provides [email protected] resolution and there is a 3.5mm audio jack.The system offers 2x USB 3.0 host ports and a single USB Type-C OTG port that can be used for 12V/2A DC input from the included power adapter. The LarkBox consumes as little as 5W at idle and 12W at full load, and the “whisper-quiet” fan generates 19dB of noise, says CHUWI. We saw no operating range listed. Other features include a power button and a VESA mount.



Further information

The LarkBox is still available on Indiegogo in an Early Bird $155 ($1,201 HK dollars) package before moving to $169. The campaign lasts for another 30 days and shipments are due in August. More information may be found on CHUWI’s LarkBox Indiegogo page.

