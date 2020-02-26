Tiny, Linux-powered STM32MP1 SiP ships with two dev kit options

[Updated: Feb. 27] —Octavo will soon ship its 18 x 18mm “OSD32MP15x” SiP module, which runs Linux on an 800MHz, dual -A7 STM32MP1. There’s also a “OSD32MP1-BRK” breakout board and a more comprehensive, RPi-ready “OSD32MP1-RED” dev kit on the way.



Octavo Systems announced that full production will begin by the end of March on its Linux-driven OSD32MP15x System-in-Package (SiP) implementation of STMicroelectronics’ STM32MP1 SoC. Measuring only 18 x 18mm, the SiP is billed as the smallest STM32MP1 module in existence. Indeed, the smallest we’ve seen is Kontron’s solderable, 25.4 x 25.4mm SOM-STM32MP157, which is not a SiP.



OSD32MP15x

A year ago, Octavo, which has previously produced SiP versions of the BeagleBone’s TI AM3358 SoC, announced the 302-Ball BGA SiP module as the OSD32MP1 with an aim for production by Q4 2019. The schedule slipped a bit, but samples of the module have already shipped to customers and now it’s ready to roll off the production line.

Octavo also announced two 4-layer PCB development boards for the module. Due in April is the OSD32MP1-BRK breakout board, which is manufactured for Octavo by Allied Component Works, LLC. In May, Octavo plans to ship a larger, more feature-rich OSD32MP1-RED development board (see farther below).

While the OSD32MP15x was originally announced with the STM32MP1’s dual Cortex-A7 cores clocked to 650MHz, the production module has cranked that up to 800MHz. The STM32MP1 also has a 209MHz Cortex-M4 MCU.

(Update: After posting this article, we noticed a CNXSoft post on ST’s release of 24 new STM3MP1 models with 800MHz rather than 650MHz -A7 cores, as detailed in this ST slide deck (PDF). The full list of 48 pin-compatible models may be found here.)

In addition to integrating the STM32MP1 SoC, the SiP adds:

Up to 1GB of DDR3

4K non-volatile EEPROM

STPMIC1 PMIC with 5.2V Boost, Buck, 4x LDOs, 2x power switches

2x MEMs oscillators (Main and RTC)

Over 100 passive components

Available in 0 to 85°C and -40 to 85°C versions





OSD32MP15x detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The OSD32MP15x is compatible with the STM32MP1 SoC’s OpenSTLinux distribution and STM32CubeMP tools. (For more details, see our earlier OSD32MP1 report .)

The argument for SiPs is that they take up less space and ease product development. For example, embedded vendors can avoid the time and money spent on power sequencing and laying out DDR3 memory interfaces, says Octavo.

SiPs also reduce the need to add multiple PCB layers, print double-sided boards, or use complicated manufacturing processes. A SiP can also simplify the task of sourcing components. The OSD32MP15 integrates over 100 devices from multiple vendors.



OSD32MP1-BRK and OSD32MP1-RED

The OSD32MP1-BRK prototyping platform combines the OSD32MP15x SiP with a pair of 2×30 100 mil (2.54mm) spaced breadboard compatible headers that provide access to the SiP’s 106 I/Os.







OSD32MP1-BRK (left) and updated block diagram for OSD32MP15x module

(click images to enlarge)







OSD32MP1-BRK detail view and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)







OSD32MP1-RED, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The 75 x 46mm board has a microSD slot, micro-USB client port, and a 32KHz crystal. Other features include a reset button, boot switches, LEDs, and a UART header.The more fully featured OSD32MP1-RED follows in the line of Octavo’s earlier, BeagleBone-like OSD3358-SM-RED board, which was based on the 21 x 21mm, 256-Ball OSD335x-SM module. The new OSD32MP1-RED SBC extends the OSD32MP15x module with a microSD slot and 8GB of eMMC preloaded with an open source Linux distro.The OSD32MP1-RED is further equipped with GbE, micro-HDMI, USB host, and USB Type-C ports. There’s also a WiFi/Bluetooth module, DSI and camera connectors, and connectors for CAN FD, UART, and JTAG.

For expansion, you get a 40-pin Raspberry Pi compatible GPIO connector, a MikroBus connector for MikroElektronika Click modules, and an ST motor control header. There’s also a 5V C input, boot-mode switches, power and reset buttons, and user-programmable LEDs and buttons.







OSD32MP1-RED detail view and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



While the earlier OSD3358-SM-RED is an open-spec board and appeared in our hacker board roundups until it slipped over our $200 limit, there’s no indication of open hardware support on these new boards. The AM3358-based OSD335x-SM on the OSD3358-SM-RED went on to power BeagleBoard.org’s PocketBeagle

In 2018, Octavo followed up with an OSD335x C-SiP implementation of the same AM3358 SoC. It expanded back up to a 27 x 27mm, 400-Ball package like Octavo’s original OSD335x SiP, but added up to 16GB eMMC and an oscillator along with 1GB DDR3, PMIC, LDO, EEPROM, and passives.



Further information

The OSD32MP15x SiP module is sampling and will enter full production by the end of March. The OSD32MP1-BRK prototyping platform is due in April and the OSD32MP1-RED will ship in May. No pricing was available. More information may be found in Octavo Systems’ announcement, as well as the OSD32MP15x, OSD32MP1-BRK, and OSD32MP1-RED product pages.