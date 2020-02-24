Tiny, Linux-powered Sitara module has dev kit with dual GbE

MYIR’s 50 x 40mm, -40 to 85°C tolerant “MYC-C335X-GW” module runs Linux on TI’s AM335x with up to 1GB RAM and 4GB eMMC. It can be extended with a “MYD-C335X-GW” carrier with GbE plus optional SFP.



We don’t see many Texas Instruments Sitara AM335x boards anymore, but if you’re still interested in this low-power, industrial-focused Cortex-A8 SoC, which powers all the BeagleBones except the new BeagleBone AI, MYIR has you covered. The 50 x 40mm (2,000 sq. mm) MYC-C335X-GW module is its smallest AM335x module yet, edging out the 65 x 35mm (2,275 sq. mm) MCC-AM335X-Y and larger, 70 x 50mm MYC-AM335X. (MYIR also supports other TI Sitara SoCs, such as the Cortex-A9 based AM437x in its MYC-C437X module.)







MYC-C335X-GW (left) and MYD-C335X-GW

(click images to enlarge)



MYIR appears to support all the flavors available with the single-core, 1GHz AM335x, which we detailed in our MYC-AM335X report from 2014. The AM335x also integrates a 3D capable PowerVR SGX530 GPU and PRU-ICSS real-time programmable cores.

The MYC-C335X-GW module is available in standard 512MB DDR3L ($58) and 256MB ($48) SKUs, which are available on the $129 and $119 versions of the new MYD-C335X-GW development board. These prices appear to be limited to 256MB NAND flash. However, you can order the module with up to 1GB RAM and 1GB NAND, or swap out the NAND for 4GB eMMC.







MYC-C335X-GW bottom view (left) and block diagram



The module is further equipped with a TPS65217C PMIC and a 4.75-5.25V DC input. Dual 80-pin board-to-board connectors express a variety of industrial interfaces. In addition to the interfaces identified on the MYD-C335X-GW dev board detail view and block diagrams below, the module supports a second USB plus 6x UART, 3x I2C, 2x CAN, 2x SPI, 7x ADC, and 97x GPIOs. There are also single SAI and RGB interfaces, with the latter supporting up to 2048 x 2048 resolution.

MYIR supports the module with a custom Linux stack with Linux 4.14.67, U-boot, Qt, a host of drivers, and source code. The software also includes MYIR’s MEasy-IOT, which appeared on its recent, STM32MP1-based MYC-YA157C module.







MYC-C335X-GW (left) and MYD-C335X-GW detail views

(click images to enlarge)







MYD-C335X-GW block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



The 112.6 x 132mm MYD-C335X-GW development board defaults to dual GbE ports, but you can swap one out for an SFP Ethernet interface. There’s also a microSD slot, a USB 2.0 host port, and a module with 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.1.The MYD-C335X-GW has a mini-PCIe slot with SIM card slot plus antenna connectors for 4G, WiFi, and GPS. You get RGB and LVDS connectors, several serial interfaces, and RTC and other I/O shown in the detail view and block diagrams above. Like the module that drives it, the dev board supports -40 to 85°C temperatures.



Further information

The MYC-C335X-GW module is available in standard 512MB DDR3 ($58) and 256MB ($48) SKUs, which are included with the $129 and $119 versions, respectively, of the MYD-C335X-GW dev board. Various options are available, including memory, storage, a USB camera, and up to 7-inch touchscreens. The price of the module can drop down to $26.80 at volume. More information may be found in MYIR’s announcement and its MYC-C335X-GW and MYD-C335X-GW product pages.

