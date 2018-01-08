Tiny industrial temperature module runs Linux on a Zynq-7000

iWave’s “iW-RainboW-G28M” is a SODIMM-style module that runs Linux on a Zynq-7000 FPGA SoC, and offers -40 to 85°C support, up to 1GB DDR3, 512MB flash, a GbE controller, and optional WiFi/BT.



iWave has produced several Altera FPGA based computer-on-modules including the Cyclone V based IW-RainboW-G17D, but the 67.6 x 37mm, SODIMM form-factor iW-RainboW-G28M appears to be its first Xilinx Zynq based module. Other SODIMM-style Zynq COMs include PLDA’s SoMZ-7045.







iW-RainboW-G28M

(click image to enlarge)







iW-RainboW-G28M block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



The iW-RainboW-G28M runs PetaLinux 4.9 on a choice of Zynq-7010 (28K logic cells) or Zynq-7020 (85K) SoCs, both with dual 866MHz Cortex-A9 cores, as well as the newer, 766MHz, single Cortex-A8 Zynq-7007S (23K) and Zynq-7014S (65K). The module ships with 512MB to 1GB DDR3 and 512MB flash. Options include a microSD slot and undisclosed portions of eMMC and QSPI flash.The iW-RainboW-G28M provides a Gigabit Ethernet transceiver and an optional WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0 module. ARM/Linux drive interfaces include support for the GbE port, plus a USB 2.0 OTG port, an SD slot, and I2C, debug UART, and JTAG interfaces. FPGA-driven PL interfaces include “60LVDS/120 SE FPGA IOs.”

The module supports -40 to 85°C temperatures, and draws power through the edge connector. A PMIC and RTC support are also available.



Further information

No pricing or availability details were provided for the iW-RainboW-G28M module. More information may be found on iWave’s iW-RainboW-G28M announcement and datasheet (PDF).

