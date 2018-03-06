Tiny i.MX8M module focuses on streaming media

InnoComm announced a 50 x 50mm “WB10” module with an NXP i.MX8M Quad SoC, 8GB eMMC, WiFi-ac, BT 4.2, GbE, HDMI 2.0 with 4K HDR, and audio I/O including SAI, SPDIF, and DSD512.



Among the many embedded products announced in recent weeks that run NXP’s 1.5GHz, Cortex-A53-based i.MX8M SoC, Innocomm’s 50 x 500mm WB10 is one of the smallest. The top prize goes to Variscite’s SODIMM-style, 55 x 30mm DART-MX8M. Like Emcraft’s 80 x 60mm i.MX 8M SOM, the home entertainment focused WB10 supports only the quad-core i.MX8M instead of the dual-core model. Other i.MX8M modules include Compulab’s 68 x 42mm CL-SOM-iMX8.







WB10 (left) and NXP i.MX8M block diagr.0

No OS support was listed, but all the other i.MX8M products we’ve seen have either run Linux or Linux and Android. The i.MX8M SoC incorporates a Vivante GC7000Lite GPU and VPU, enabling 4K HEVC/H265, H264, and VP9 video decoding with HDR. It also provides a 266MHz Cortex-M4 core for real-time tasks, as well as a security subsystem.

The WB10 module offers only 2GB LPDDR4 instead of 4GB for the other i.MX8M modules, and is also limited to 8GB eMMC. You do, however, get a GbE controller and onboard 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with MIMO 2×2 and Bluetooth 4.2.

The WB10 is designed for Internet audio, home entertainment, and smart speaker applications, and offers more than the usual audio interfaces. Media I/O expressed via its three 80-pin connectors include HDMI 2.0a with 4K and HDR support, as well as MIPI-DSI, 2x MIPI-CSI, SPDIF Rx/Tx, 4x SAI, and the high-end DSD512 audio interface.







WB10 block diagram (left) and WB10 mounted on optional carrier board

You also get USB 3.0 host, USB 2.0 device, 2x I2C, 3x UART, and single GPIO, PWM, SPI, and PCIe interfaces. No power or temperature range details were provided. The WB10 is also available with an optional, unnamed carrier board that is only slightly larger than the module itself. No more details were available.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the WB10. More information may be found on Innocomm’s WB10 product page.

