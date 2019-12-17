Tiny i.MX8M Mini module focuses on digital audio

Forlinx has launched a 56 x 36mm “SoM FETMX8MM-C” module that runs Android 9.0 or Linux 4.14 on an i.MX8M Mini with 2GB DDR4, 8GB eMMC, up to -40 to 75℃ support, and a variety of digital audio interfaces.



Forlinx’ SoM FETMX8MM-C joins a growing list of tiny, Linux-friendly modules built around NXP’s i.MX8M Mini, most recently including MYIR’s MYC-C8MMX and Innocomm’s WB15. At 56 x 36mm, it’s one of the most petite entries, slightly smaller than the WB15.







SoM FETMX8MM-C



The SoM FETMX8MM-C focuses on the Mini’s skills at digital audio. Applications include facial recognition, video intercom, smart lamp, advertising/vending, filter, hi-fi music system, edge computing gateway, medical, and PDA. Android 9.0 or Linux 4.14 with Qt 5.10 are available, and there are 0 to 70℃ and -40 to 75℃ tolerant models.

The SoM FETMX8MM-C ships with the quad-core, Cortex-A53 model at up to 1.8GHz. The i.MX8M Mini also has a 400MHz Cortex-M4 MCU and GCNanoUltra (3D) and GC320 (2D) graphics cores. There are H.265 and VP9 decoders that support 1080p6 video at half the bandwidth of H,264, says Forlinx.

The module ships with 2GB DDR4 and 8GB eMMC. Media I/O includes 4-lane MIPI-DSI and -CSI. Audio interfaces include I2S, AC97, TDM, PDM, SPDIF, and 4x SAI, as well as support for FLAC7.1 sound channel output and ring audio input

The SoM FETMX8MM-C is further equipped with a Gigabit Ethernet controller and PHY support for 2x USB 2.0 including OTG. Other I/O includes PCIe, 2x SD/SDIO, 4x UART, 4x I2C, 4x PWM, 3x eCCPI, and FlexSPI. The 5V board also supports JTAG.



Further information

The SoM FETMX8MM-C appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in the Forlinx announcement and product page.