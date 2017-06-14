Tiny, Linux-friendly i.MX6 module steps up to 5GHz WiFi

Variscite announced a new “DART-6UL-5G” COM model, featuring an on-board WiFi/BT module with dual-band, 2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11ac/a/b/g/n support.



Earlier this year Variscite launched a faster, 696MHz v1.2 upgrade to its 50 x 25mm DART-6UL computer-on-module, which includes the option of NXP’s power-efficient i.MX6 ULL SoC in addition to the i.MX6 UL. Now, the company has upped the ante with a DART-6UL-5G model that boasts an on-board, “certified” wireless module that integrates Bluetooth along with dual-band, 2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11ac/a/b/g/n WiFi.







DART-6UL-5G (left) compared to the DART-6UL v1.2

(click images to enlarge)



The new DART-6UL-5G COM is pin and form-factor compatible with Variscite’s other DART-6UL models. It also implements the “exact same” features and interfaces, other than offering the upgraded WiFi capabilities, says Variscite.

Like the other modules in Variscite’s DART-6UL line, the DART-6UL-5G supports an optional -40 to 85°C industrial operating temperature temperature range, and is aimed at applications including Internet-of-Things, industrial, embedded, and portable/battery operated embedded devices.







DART-6UL-5G NAND (left) and eMMC flash models, showing the COM’s pair of carrier board interface connectors

(click images to enlarge)



Processor — NXP i.MX 6UL or 6ULL SoC (1x Cortex-A7 core @ up to 696MHz); 2D graphics accelerator

Memory: RAM — 128MB to 512MB DDR3L Flash — up to 512MB NAND or 32GB eMMC (depends on model)

Networking — 2x 100Mbps Ethernet controllers

Wireless — certified WiFi/Bluetooth module with 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz

Multimedia 24-bit parallel RGB up to WXGA Touchscreen controller Analog audio — line-in, line out, digital mic-in; headphone driver Digital audio — SSI (AUDMUX) with S/PDIF CPI (Parallel) camera

Other I/O (2x 90-pin connectors) — SD/MMC, 2x USB 2.0 (1x host, 1x OTG), 8x UART (up to 3.6Mbps), 4x I2C, 4x SPI, 2x FlexCAN, GPIO, PWM, ADC

Operating temperature — 0 to 70°C (commercial) or -40 to 85°C (industrial)

Power — 3.3V

Dimensions — 25 x 50 x 4mm

Operating system — Debian or Yocto Project based Linux; Android

Additional features and specifications listed for the DART-6UL-5G include:

Variscite also offers a “VAR-6ULCustomBoard” carrier board for development based on the DART-6UL-5G or other DART-6UL series modules. An optional VAR-6UL development kit includes the the VAR-6UL series module, carrier board, 7-inch capacitive touch-panel, power and communication cables, documentation, and a design package. The carrier board is also offered separately from the dev kit, without the DART-6UL-5G module.







VAR-6ULCustomBoard carrier board



The 100 x 70 x 20mm VAR-6ULCustomBoard can be used as a development platform or as an end-product SBC.



Further information

The DART-6UL-5G module and associated development kits are available now, with module pricing starting at $24 per unit. More details may be found at Variscite’s DART-6UL series page.

