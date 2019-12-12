Tiny i.MX6 UL DIN-rail computer has dual mini-PCIe slots

Axiomtek’s compact, rugged “Agent200-FL-DC” DIN-rail computer runs Linux on a low-power i.MX6 UL. Features include 10/100 Ethernet, USB, serial, DIO, optional CAN, and 2x mini-PCIe with a SIM slot.



Axiomtek has posted product details for a “coming soon” Agent200-FL-DC DIN-rail computer. Like last year’s similar IFB125 and the IFB122 from 2017, the Agent200-FL-DC is a headless gateway that runs a Yocto based Linux stack on NXP’s 528MHz Cortex-A7 based i.MX6 UltraLight (UL) SoC. This time it’s Yocto 2.4 “Rocko” running on a newer Linux kernel 4.9.88. This is the only one of the three that also supports Ubuntu 18.04 (with the same kernel), as well as Android 8.1.







Agent200-FL-DC (left) and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Like the earlier models, there’s a modest 256MB of DDR3 RAM, and like the earlier IFB122, there’s 4GB eMMC — half that of the IFB125. Like the IFB125, there’s a single RS-232/422/485 port, but instead of a port that provides both SPI and I2C interfaces, you get an optional, similarly DB9-based CANBus port. (The older IFB122 instead has dual RS-232/422/485.)

Unlike the earlier models, the Agent200-FL-DC has only a single 10/100Mbps Ethernet port instead of two. Once again, there’s a single USB 2.0 port and a single DIO interface, and it’s a higher-end 4-in/4-out connection.

The Agent200-FL-DC features dual mini-PCIe slots instead of one, supporting optional 3G, GPS, and WiFi modules. There is no mention of the previous antennas, however, and there’s no relay. Other features include a watchdog and 7x LEDs, including 3x programmable indicators.

Otherwise, the fanless, 125 x 100 x 31mm system appears to be identical to the IFB125. The 0.3 Kilogram system provides IP40 ingress protection and -40°C to 70°C support, can withstand vibration at up to 5G @ 5-500MHz. Other features include a 9V to 48V DC input and DIN-rail and wall-mounting.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” Agent200-FL-DC. More information may be found on Axiomtek’s Agent200-FL-DC product page.

