Tiny i.MX6 SBC has GbE with PoE and mini-PCIe for 4G

Gateworks has launched a 100 x 35mm “Ventana GW5913” SBC for IoT gateways that runs Linux on a dual-core i.MX6 with a GbE port, a mini-PCIe slot with nano-SIM, -40 to 85°C support, and optional GPS.



The tiny new GW5913 is the latest in Gateworks’ line of NXP i.MX6 powered Ventana single board computers. Supported with OpenWrt and Ubuntu BSPs, the industrial temperature board is designed for IoT gateway applications in industrial factory environments, outdoor oil & gas sites, agriculture, health care, and transportation and asset tracking.







Ventana GW5913 and block diagram

The Ventana GW5913, which has the same 100 x 35mm footprint as the display-focused Ventana GW5530 , “is similar to the popular GW5100, but has the unused video components removed,” says Gateworks. The 100 x 35mm GW5100 was part of the first wave of Ventana boards announced in 2013. Like the GW5100, the GW5913 is equipped with the dual-core 800MHz i.MX6 Dual and a mini-PCIe slot.

In some ways the new entry is more like the slightly larger, but similarly headless Ventana GW5910. While the recent GW5910 combines a PoE-equipped GbE port with WiFi/BT, dual mini-PCIe slots, and optional GPS, sub-1GHz, and 2.4GHz RF for 802.15.4g protocols like 6LoWPAN, Thread, and Zigbee, the new GW5913 focuses on cellular communication.







GW5913 front detail view

GW5913 back detail view

Processor — NXP i.MX6 Dual (2x ARM Cortex-A9 cores @ 800MHz); Vivante GPU

Memory/storage: 512MB DDR3-800 RAM (up to 2GB with volume customization) 256MB flash (up to 2GB with volume customization)

Networking: Gigabit Ethernet port with 802.3af/at PoE and active switch; PoE via GbE or dedicated connector Optional cellular via mini-PCIe Optional U-blox ZOE-M8 GNSS/GPS receiver with MMCX or U.FL antenna connectors

Other I/O: 20-pin header with USB 2.0, TTL serial, I2C, DIO, and analog JTAG connector

Expansion: Mini-PCIe Gen 2 slot with 8W power for WiFi, 4G/3G/CATM1, and other PCIe/USB peripherals Nano-SIM slot

Other features: Gateworks System Controller with watchdog, EEPROM, HW monitoring, power management, remote wake-up, etc. RTC with coin cell battery holder LED, user pushbutton Optional dev kit with power supply, JTAG programmer, LAN cable, and pre-loaded OpenWrt BSP

Power — 8-60VDC input or PoE; 2W ([email protected]) typical consumption at 25°C; reverse voltage protection

Operating temperature — -40 to 85°C with 20% to 90% humidity resistance (non-condensing)

Weight — 1 oz. (28 g)

Dimensions — 100 x 35 x 21mm

Operating system — OpenWrt and Ubuntu BSPs with U-boot

The GW5913 is equipped with a GbE port with 802.3af/at Power over Ethernet (PoE) with active switch. There’s also a mini-PCIe slot accompanied by a nano-SIM slot and an optional U-blox GPS receiver with antenna connectors. As usual with Gateworks, the documentation is extensive.Specifications listed for the Ventana GW5913 SBC include:



Further information

The Ventana GW5913 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Gateworks’ Ventana GW5913 product page.