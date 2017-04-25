Tiny module and Nano-ITX dev board open up Qualcomm’s wearables SoC



Intrinsyc‘s 31.5 x 15mm “Open‐Q 2100 SOM” and Nano-ITX dev kit for wearables run Android 7.0 or Android Wear on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC.



Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC, which runs on most Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches, among other wearables, is now open to a wider audience of developers. Intrinsyc is launching a tiny Open‐Q 2100 SOM computer-on-module that showcases its partner’s wearable SoC, as well as an Open‐Q 2100 Development Kit that expands upon it. Other modules in Intrinsyc’s line of mostly Android-focused Open-Q modules have included the Snapdragon 820 based Open-Q 820 and Open-Q 650 IP Camera Reference Design.







Open‐Q 2100 SOM front and back views (left) and angle view

As befits a wearable module, the 31.5 x 15 x 5mm Open‐Q 2100 SOM is even smaller than the 50 x 25mm Open-Q 820 µSOM . It’s designed for smartwatches, sports watches, high-end fitness trackers, connected headsets, smart eyewear, and tracker devices for pets, children, and the elderly, says Intrinsyc. Android 7.0 “Nougat” is the default build, but you can optionally choose Android Wear.

The 1.2GHz, quad-core Cortex-A7 Snapdragon Wear 2100 (APQ8009W) boasts 25 percent longer battery life than the Snapdragon 400 that was used on first gen Android Wear watches. It features an Adreno 304 GPU that supports 640 x 480 resolution and 720p video. The SoC also offers Fluence noise cancellation technology, as well as Snapdragon Voice+ and Voice Activation firmware.

Like the newer, rival Samsung Exynos 7270 wearables SoC, the Wear 2100 is packaged in a 10 x 10mm ePoP configuration. The Open‐Q 2100 SOM uses the lower-end “tethered” version of the SoC, which offers built-in, 2.4GHz 802.11n and Bluetooth 4.1/BLE, but not the 3G or an X5 LTE 4G modem found on the “connected” model.

The Open‐Q 2100 SOM adds a similarly sized 10x10mm ePoP memory module with 512MB of 400MHz LPDDR3 RAM and 4GB of eMMC 4.5 flash. In addition to offering WiFi and Bluetooth, the module provides a Qualcomm WGR7640 location chip with GPS, GLONASS, and compass.

The Open‐Q 2100 SOM is further equipped with 2-lane MIPI-CSI, and supports up to [email protected] video, optimized for wearables. I/O support includes USB 2.0, I2S, GPIO, SDC2, and “MIPI,” all of which are expressed via dual 100-pin connectors. The module supports 3.6V to 4.2V power, controlled by a Qualcomm PM8916-1 PMIC, and can run at -20 to 85°C temperatures.



Open-Q 2100 Development Kit

The Open‐Q 2100 SOM is available as part of a Open-Q 2100 Development Kit that includes a 170 x 170mm, Nano-ITX form factor carrier board. There’s also an optional smartphone-style display and optional camera module.







Open-Q 2100 Development Kit

The kit is equipped with an Ethernet port, an HDMI port, a micro-USB client port and 4x USB 2.0 host ports. (The product page says 3x, but the datasheet gets it right.) There are MIPI-DSI and -CSI interfaces for display and camera, respectively, as well as SPI, I2S, GPIO.

The Open-Q 2100 Development Kit has both a 12V jack and a Li-Ion battery. The board runs at -10 to 70°C. As usual, Intrinsyc also offers optional turnkey development support.



Further information

The Open‐Q 2100 SOM and Open-Q 2100 Development Kit will be available in May at single-unit pricing of $75 and $595 respectively. More information may be found at the Intrinsyc Technologies Corp. Open‐Q 2100 SOM and Open-Q 2100 Development Kit product pages. Purchases are available at the SOM and Dev Kit shopping pages.

