Tiny COM features Apollo Lake and soldered RAM

The MSC C10M-AL COM Express Mini Type 10 module offers Intel Apollo Lake, up to 8GB soldered RAM, dual displays, and optional industrial temp support.



MSC Technologies has launched an 84 x 55mm COM Express Mini Type 10 computer-on-module available with Windows 10, or optionally a Linux BSP on request. Like Congatec’s Conga-MA5 Mini Type 10 offering, it provides optional -40 to 85°C support and a choice of all five current Intel Apollo Lake Atom, Celeron, and Pentium SoC options, from the dual-core 1.3GHz/1.8GHz Atom x5-E3930 with 6.5W TDP to the quad-core, 1.6GHz/2.0GHz Atom x7-E3950 with 12W TDP.







Also like the Conga-MA5, the MSC C10M-AL supports up to 8GB of soldered down DDR3L RAM for improved ruggedization. In this case, ECC RAM is available as an option. The MSC C10M-AL also similarly offers up to 64GB of optional eMMC.

The MSC C10M-AL provides dual display support via DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI interfaces at up to 4K resolution, as well as either eDP or dual-channel LVDS. Other interfaces include a GbE controller, 2x SATA 3.0 (6Gbps), 2x USB 3.0, 6x USB 2.0, and an optional USB 3.0/2.0 client.

The COM is further equipped with HD audio, dual UARTs, 4x PCIe x1, LPC, a watchdog timer, and battery support for an RTC. A TPM 1.2 security module is optional.

The long-term available MSC C10M-AL supports a wide 5-20V input with optional 5V standby, with overall consumption ranging from 7W to 14W depending on the processor model. The module supports 0 to 60°C environments, with optional -40 to 85°C. There are also options for an unnamed carrier board, as well as various heatsinks and heatspreaders.



Further information

The MSC C10M-AL is available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on MSC’s MSC C10M-AL product page and announcement.