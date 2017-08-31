Tiny COM and dev kit showcase octa-core Snapdragon’s camera skills

Intrinsyc’s Open-Q 626 SOM and Mini-ITX Dev Kit run Android 7.1 on an octa-core -A53 Snapdragon 626, and offer WiFi, BT, GPS, and extended temp support.



Intrinyc’s Open-Q branding has been applied to both SBCs such as the recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 based Open-Q 835, and computer-on-modules such as the older, Snapdragon 820 based Open-Q 820. The tiny, 50 x 25mm Open-Q 626 SOM COM runs Android 7.1 “Nougat” (and “soon,” Linux) that showcases the computer vision capabilities of the Snapdragon 626. It’s also available in a sandwich-style Mini-ITX development kit with optional camera and display (see farther below).







Open-Q 626 SOM and dev kit carrier board

(click images to enlarge)



Designed for “next-generation connected cameras and other IoT devices,” Intrinsyc’s “production ready” Open-Q 626 SOM features -10 to 70°C temperature support and a wide-range 3.6V to 4.2V power input with integrated power management and battery charging. The module supports 4K video with HEVC H.265 capture and playback, as well as camera enhancements such as “improved dynamic range, enhanced Autofocus performance and computational photography,” says Intrinsyc.

The 14nm-fabricated Snapdragon 626 SoC that drives the Open-Q 626 is an octa-core, Cortex-A53 follow-on to the almost identical Snapdragon 625, which Qualcomm and Thundercomm showcased last year in a Snapdragon 625 IP Camera. The Snapdragon 626 is equipped with a Hexagon 546 DSP, as well as an Adreno 506 GPU capable of OpenGL ES 3.1, OpenCL 2.0 Full, DirectX 12, and hardware tessellation.







Open-Q 626 SOM, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



According to a Guiding Tech comparison , the Snapdragon 626 is clocked at up to 2.2GHz instead of 2GHz on the 825, and it bumps Bluetooth support to 4.2. Both models are claimed to offer 35 percent lower power consumption than the similarly octa-core, -A53 Snapdragon 617. By comparison, the higher end Snapdragon 835 has four Cortex-A73-like cores clocked at up to 2.3GHz.

The Open-Q 626 SOM ships with 2GB LPDDR3 RAM and 16GB eMMC flash, and offers onboard, dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2 + BLE with a U.FL antenna connector. There’s also a location module with GPS, GLONASS, and compass, with its own U.FL connector.

Three 100-pin connectors connect to the Open-Q 626 Development Kit carrier board, bringing dual 4K ready MIPI-DSI interfaces and an LCD interface for up to 1080p. You also get 3x 4-lane MIPI-CSI interfaces for up to 24-megapixel image capture.

Audio gets plenty of attention here, too, with an integrated codec and interfaces including a stereo headset/mic, mono speaker, mono earpiece out, and stereo digital mic in. You also get 2x I2S connections and 3x mic inputs. The Open-Q 626 SOM supports a USB 3.0 Type C port, an SDIO interface, LED and haptic outputs, and I2C, SPI, UART, and GPIO.



Open-Q 626 Development Kit

The Open-Q 626 Development Kit consists of the Open-Q 626 SOM plus a Mini-ITX carrier board, and options including an LCD touch panel and camera. The 170 x 170mm carrier is equipped with an HDMI port and a MIPI-DSI LCD interface, both with up to 1080p output.







Open-Q 626 development kit carrier board details

(click image to enlarge)







Open-Q 626 Development Kit carrier board, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Three MIPI-CSI connectors are available, along with a stereo headset/mic jack and interfaces for the module’s other audio connections. Fluence HD with Noise Cancellation, Hi-Fi 24bit/192kHz playback, and Dolby 5.1 are listed as separate options.The Open-Q 626 Development Kit offers a USB 3.0 Type C port and a microSD slot, and extends other interfaces provided on the SOM. A pair of expansion headers provided GPIO and support for an optional ST-Micro sensor board. PCB antennas are available for WiFi/Bluetooth and GPS. The board can be driven with a 12V/3A adapter or single-cell Li-Ion battery.



Further information

The Open-Q 626 SOM and Open-Q 626 Development Kit are available for pre-order at $139 and $595, respectively, with shipments due in late September. More information may be found on the Intrinsyc Technologies Open-Q 626 SOM and Open-Q 626 Development Kit product pages.

