Tiny Arduino clone starts at $14

A 15 x 15mm “Arduino Pico” board has launched on Kickstarter with a Leonardo-compatible 16MHz ATMEGA32U4 chip and a micro-USB port.



A Toronto based startup called MellBell Electronics is closing in on funding its Arduino Pico Kickstarter project. Billed as “the world’s smallest Arduino board,” the Arduino Pico measures 0.6 x 0.6 inches, or approximately 15mm squared. This can’t quite beat the recent, 12 x 12mm, $18 µduino, which similarly offers an Arduino Leonardo compatible ATMEGA32U4 MCU. However, the Arduino Pico is available for $18 (early bird) or $20 in Canadian dollars, which translates to $14 or $15.50 U.S.







Several views of the Arduino Pico







Arduino Pico detail view

(click image to enlarge)







Arduino Pico schematic and PCB layout (left) and plugged into breadboard

(click images to enlarge)



The 16MHz ATMEGA32U4 integrates 2.5KB SRAM and 32KB flash, 4KB of which is used by the bootloader. The 1.1-gram Arduino Pico adds to this with 8x digital I/O pins, 3x analog inputs, a PWM channel, and a reset button. (By comparison, the µduino gives you 14x digital I/O and 6x analog I/O ports, plus 2x ground ports, a reset, an analog reference voltage port, and 6-pin ICSP programming ports.)Like the µduino, the Arduino Pico provides a micro-USB port. The open source board draws 7-12V power with 5V operating voltage, and each I/O pin uses 40mA. There’s also a $32 ($25 U.S.) Aluminum Pico, which offers a more robust aluminum PCB instead of fiberglass.



Further information

The Arduino Pico is available on Kickstarter through Aug. 17, starting at CA$ 18 ($14 U.S.) for an early bird version, with shipments expected in November. In addition to the CA$ 32 aluminum version, there are volume discounts, including a multi-color pack. There’s even a CA$ 960 ($759) special edition kit with multiple boards, a micro drone kit, and more. More information may be found on the Arduino Pico Kickstarter page.

