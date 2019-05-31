Tiny Apollo Lake mini-PC offers M.2 and optional PoE

Shuttle will soon launch a compact, Linux-friendly “EN01” mini-PC series starting with an EN01J model with an Apollo Lake SoC, up to 8GB LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC, GbE with optional PoE, and M.2 expansion. A future model will tap the Jetson TX2.



Although Linux-ready mini-PCs have been around for well over a decade, the market is dominated by Windows models, most of which are aimed at the gaming or desktop replacement markets. Increasingly, however, we’re seeing more embedded focused mini-PCs sold with a Linux option in addition to Windows. Shuttle is known for its wide-range of XPC mini-PCs, many of which also support Linux. Yet few are as small as the 87 x 50 x 84mm EN01 that showed up today as an exclusive on FanlessTech.







EN01J, front and back

Source: FanlessTech

The initial EN01J model, which has yet to appear on Shuttle’s website, offers a choice of Intel Apollo Lake SoCs. Other tiny Apollo Lake mini-PCs include Logic Supply’s 116 x 83 x 34mm CL200 and CL210

A future model will run instead on the typically Linux-driven Nvidia Jetson TX2. The TX2-based model would compete with compact mini-PCs like Cirrus7’s 155 x 120 x 49mm AI-Box TX2.

The EN01 “rugged edge platform” is designed for “digital signage, industrial automation, and visual recognition applications” running Linux or Windows 10, says FanlessTech. The story reproduces a Shuttle datasheet that lists an 87 x 50 x 84mm footprint, but the story itself says it’s 9.24 x 5.54 x 9 cm. Either way, it’s very small.

The EN01J offers a choice of a dual-core, Intel Celeron J3355 (1.5/2.3GHz) or quad-core Pentium J3455 or J4205 (1.5/2.6GHz), all with 10W TDP and Intel HD Graphics. You can load up to 8GB of LPDDR4-2400 and up to 64GB eMMC. Further storage is enabled via a microSD slot. An M.2 B-Key 3042 slot supports SSDs, capture cards, or 4G LTE, the latter with the help of a nano-SIM slot.

The EN01J is further equipped with a GbE port along with a second, optional PoE-PD or PoE-PSE Power-over-Ethernet port. You also get 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a micro-USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI 1.4 port with support for 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz resolution. The photo shows a cutout for a future HDMI input port option.

The fanless, metal-constructed device is topped by an artfully designed heatsink and supports 0 to 60°C temperatures. The photo also indicates a terminal block DC input and a Kensington Lock.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the EN01J. More information should eventually appear on the Shuttle website.

