Tiny Apollo Lake based mini-PCs run Ubuntu

Logic Supply unveiled two 116 x 83 x 34mm mini-PCs built around a Celeron N3350: a CL200 with 3x USB ports and a CL210 that doubles memory to 2GB LPDDR4 and 32GB eMMC, and adds a second mini-DP and GbE port.



Logic Supply announced its smallest mini-PCs to date with CL200 and CL210 models that measure just 116 x 83 x 34mm. The CL200 ships with Ubuntu 16.04 while the more advanced CL210 also offers Windows 10 IoT. Both of these “IoT Edge Device” mini-PCs tap Intel’s dual-core, 1.1GHz Celeron N3350 with 6W TDP from the Apollo Lake generation, and support digital media, data acquisition, automation, and network gateway applications.







CL200 (left) and CL210

(click image to enlarge)







CL200 and CL210 on DIN-rails

(click image to enlarge)



The fanless systems are not the smallest Linux-ready mini-PCs around, but they come close. ADL’s Bay Trail Atom based ADLEPC-1500 measures only 86 x 81 x 33mm, and Compulab’s Intel Apollo Lake based Fitlet2 squeezes into a 112 x 84 x 34mm package. Logic Supply’s latest devices are smaller than its two-year old, Intel Braswell based, NUC form factor CL100 , which measures 117 x 112 x 36.7mm.The CL200 and CL210 both provide a microSD slot, 2x USB 3.0 ports, a power button, and a 12v DC barrel jack. Both offer a USB 2.0 port and an RS-232 box header on the bottom of the computer.

Both models are equipped with “ultra-durable,” DIN-rail mountable cast aluminum enclosures that are sealed against dust. Wireless options include WiFi/Bluetooth modules and Logic Supply’s Extrovert 4G LTE module.







Internal views of the CL200 and CL210

(click image to enlarge)



The CL200 gives you 1GB LPDDR4, 8GB eMMC, and single GbE and mini-DisplayPorts. The CL210 adds to this by doubling the memory count to 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC, and offering 2xGbE and 2x mini-DisplayPorts. The CL210 also adds a 3.4mm audio jack with mic-in and line-out.

Both models can drive a 4K display from the mini-DisplayPort. If you have simultaneous displays running on the CL200, each is limited to HD resolution.







CL200 and CL210 on YouTube



Further information

The CL200 and CL210 will be available this Spring at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Logic Supply’s CL200 and CL210 product page. The products will be demonstrated at the Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas starting on Mar. 28.

